Martha’s Vineyard Food & Wine Festival Announces Collaboration with the James Beard Foundation
Festival Returns June 6-9, 2024EDGARTOWN, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Vineyard Arts & Culture Foundation (VACF), A21, and Innovation Arts & Entertainment announced that the Martha’s Vineyard Food & Wine Festival has entered into a collaborative agreement with the James Beard Foundation. The new relationship will help the growing festival cement its status as one of the top culinary destinations in the Northeast. The James Beard Foundation will assist the VACF with the curation of the MV Food & Wine programming and recruit some of the world's top culinary talent to the island. This will ensure that when the Martha’s Vineyard Food & Wine Festival returns June 6-9, 2024 it will rival all others in its quality of offerings and diversity of cuisine.
The James Beard Foundation is America’s preeminent authority on cuisine. Not only celebrating gastronomy but becoming a changemaker across the restaurant industry. It is the perfect partner for a revamped Martha’s Vineyard Food & Wine Festival that is growing bigger and better each and every year. Together both organizations will work to celebrate, support, and elevate the people behind Martha’s Vineyard’s food culture and champion a standard of excellent food anchored in talent, equity, and sustainability. In 2024, the first year of this collaboration, ten James Beard Award Finalists and winners will be featured at the Martha’s Vineyard Food & Wine Festival, and expand exponentially in future festivals.
“We are committed to investing aggressively in people and resources to ensure the Martha’s Vineyard Food & Wine Festival becomes a world-class destination event, introducing epicureans to the eclectic and phenomenal cuisine of the Northeast,” said Adam Epstein, Founder of the Vineyard Arts and Culture Foundation. “From the rich seafood to the bountiful fresh produce grown across the island, Martha’s Vineyard is the perfect place to showcase everything the Northeast has to offer.”
About Vineyard Arts and Culture Foundation
The Vineyard Arts and Culture Foundation celebrates and promotes the Vineyard community through entertainment events that bring people together to share enriching cultural experiences. The Foundation proceeds, through grants and charitable giving, are invested in island organizations that advance the arts, education, and recreation on Martha’s Vineyard.
About Innovation Arts & Entertainment
For more than 20 years, iAE has played a pivotal role in transforming touring live entertainment. Annually, we host more than 665,000 guests, and promote more than 350 shows in more than 125 cities across North America. We are committed to innovation, artistry, and community, and leverage the power of our venue partners, leading touring attractions, an integrated booking process, premier ticketing practices and relentlessly creative marketing zeal, to create memorable moments that give the audiences across the continent a reason to smile.
About a21:
a21, formerly known as Agency 21 Consulting, is a full-service experiential marketing agency, specializing in event operations, production, corporate sales, and brand activations for live experiences. Founded in 2006, the agency's corporate offices are in Miami, New York, and London with satellite personnel in Atlanta, Houston, Dallas, and Denver. a21’s portfolio includes internationally recognized events and festivals in South Florida and throughout the US: Food Network South Beach & New York City Wine and Food Festivals, Sunfest, Palm Beach Wine & Food Festival, The Seaglass Experience Fort Lauderdale, Atlanta Food & Wine Festival, Heritage Fire and Whiskies of the World National Tours, AMP's suite of Art Fairs, the newly acquired International Wine & Spirits Competition, and more.
