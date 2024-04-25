Americares Names New Tanzania Country Director

Stamford, Conn. – April 25, 2024 – Americares, the health-focused relief and development organization, has welcomed Josaphat Mshighati as country director of Americares Tanzania.

In his new role, Mshighati is responsible for leading all aspects of Americares Tanzania’s operations and health programming, including its respectful care program, which aims to promote high-quality and respectful care for reproductive, maternal and newborn health services at health centers in Tanzania. He is also tasked with overseeing Americares Tanzania’s ongoing deliveries of medicines and medical supplies and directing initiatives that strengthen health systems and expand access to care for people affected by poverty or disaster in the Kigoma and Mwanza regions.

“We are excited to have Josaphat join our team,” said Americares President and CEO Christine Squires. “He brings a wealth of experience to the role and we’re confident that with his leadership, we will continue to deepen our impact in Tanzania to save lives and improve health.”

Mshighati brings to the organization more than 16 years of experience managing projects and directing programs across the aid and development sectors. Prior to joining Americares Tanzania, he served as the regional technical advisor for Pathfinder International’s East and Southern Africa climate resilience program. In his role, he spearheaded the development of partnerships with climate change organizations, networks and coalitions. He also designed and implemented programs that strengthened women and girls’ resilience to climate change. During his tenure with Pathfinder International, Mshighati also served as the program director of advocacy and population, health and environment. Prior to that, he served as the head of programs and policy at ActionAid, an international nonprofit organization working to eradicate poverty and achieve social justice and gender equality.

“I am very excited to be joining Americares and look forward to leading the incredibly talented team that is saving lives and improving health for people affected by poverty or disaster across Tanzania,” said Mshighati.

Americares began delivering medical aid to Tanzania in 1994 and then established a country office in Mwanza in 2010. Americares provides ongoing support for 15 hospitals and clinics throughout the country, delivering medicine, medical supplies, infrastructure improvement and training.

Americares helps communities to prepare for, respond to, and recover from disasters; increase accessibility, availability, affordability and acceptability of medicine and medical supplies; improve and expand health services; and prevent disease and promote good health. Since it was established more than 40 years ago, Americares has provided $22 billion in aid to 164 countries, including the United States.

Mshighati earned a master’s degree in development management from Ruhr University in Germany and a bachelor’s degree in political science, education and teaching from the University of Dar es Salaam in Tanzania.

He lives in Mwanza with his wife and three daughters.