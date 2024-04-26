Republican Congressional Candidate Wayne Johnson Supports Major GOP Event

Wayne Johnson for Congress, Inc

Wayne Johnson for Congress, Inc

All candidates from the 2nd Congressional District gathered at Southern Georgia Technical College April 20th at the GOP Congressional District Convention.

I am humbly and respectfully asking for your vote in the Republican primary on May 21 and in the general election in November,” said Johnson. “Together, let’s ‘Stop the Stupid in Washington.’ ” — A. Wayne Johnson

AMERICUS, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- All candidates from the 2nd Congressional District gathered at Southern Georgia Technical College April 20th at the GOP Congressional District Convention. Delegates from all 30 counties were present to hear directly from candidates on their backgrounds, ideas, and campaigns. There are four candidates running in this year’s primary election from across the district.Dr. Wayne Johnson, lifetime Macon resident, is pursuing the nomination for this year’s election and looking to be the challenger to take on Democrat incumbent Sanford Bishop who has held the seat for 32 years. Among Wayne’s accomplishments and credentials are his time in service during the Trump presidency, serving in the Department of Education as the head of the office overseeing colleges and universities. Wayne, who is an Army veteran, farmer, and businessman, seeks to represent the interests of the people of Middle and Southwest Georgia. He has a first-hand understanding of farmers, industries, and what drives livelihoods across this very large and diverse Congressional District.During his time addressing the delegates of the convention, Wayne spoke of his goals for the district, his hopes to effectively improve the financial lives of hardworking Georgians, and his ability to effectively challenge career politician Bishop. Among the “kitchen table issues” Wayne hopes to take on if elected, are the rising costs of groceries and fuel, the staffing deficit for law enforcement and first responders, student loan debt, and veteran and elderly care programs, as well as improving education outcomes.Wayne is a strong proponent for ending the admission into our country of asylum seekers who are flooding our southern border.Wayne stands out as the solitary Republican candidate possessing the combination of in-depth business and military experience and understanding of how to get things done in Washington, D.C. His approach as a proven “Problem Solver” allows him to collaborate effectively with anyone committed to “Stopping The Stupid in Washington”.Dr. Johnson confidently assured delegates of his unwavering resolve; under no circumstance will he cast a vote that compromises Georgians' well-being simply to adhere to the party's directives. Instead, Wayne has pledged to steadfastly champion the interests of Georgia's families, entrepreneurs, farmers, and veterans and to tirelessly advocate for Georgia’s prosperity, especially in the 2nd District. His promise is one of ensuring that constituent voices are heard, and their needs are met. In standing with Wayne, voters will be choosing a representative who values integrity over conformity, and action over rhetoric.The Georgia state primary, which includes the Republican primary in the 2nd District, occurs on May 21. Early voting for the primary begins April 29 and ends May 17.

GOP Candidate Wayne Johnson Talking About Kitchen Table Issues