The New Montgomery College East County Education Center in Silver Spring will be the Focus of “En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery”, Friday at 2 p.m. on Radio America

MARYLAND, April 25 - For Immediate Release: Thursday, April 25, 2024

Academic and wellness opportunities for low-income families in Montgomery County will also be discussed

ROCKVILLE, Md., April. 25, 2024—The featured guests on this week’s En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery (In Tune with the Montgomery County Council) will include Mayra Cruz-Solís, civic engagement specialist and Hispanic outreach liaison for the Montgomery County Council; Yanira Rodríguez, community engagement manager at Montgomery College; Emily Rodríguez, program manager at Latin American Youth Center; and Iris Schauerman, director at the Latin American Youth Center. The show will air on Friday, April 26 at 2 p.m. on Radio America (WILC 900AM) and is streamed on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon Music.

The upcoming radio program will feature a discussion on the new Montgomery College East County Education Center located in Silver Spring. The East County Education Center is a significant part of the County's dedicated efforts to provide accessible education and career opportunities to all residents. The center is expected to serve around 1,000 students in its first year. Mrs. Rodríguez will provide all the details about the East County Education Center, which is a 55,000-square-foot building that comprises of 11 classrooms, a Community Engagement Center, a Truth, Racial Healing and Transformation Center, a Learning Center, a Student Wellness Center, study rooms, lounges, and much more.

The radio program will end by highlighting the services provided by the Latin American Youth Center in Montgomery County. This nonprofit organization is dedicated to offering bilingual programs and services that cater to the various needs of young people and families. By providing opportunities in academics, arts, recreation, job readiness, safe living spaces, and health and wellness, the center aims to overcome many of the obstacles that low-income youth encounter in their journey to success.

The Montgomery County Council and Radio America have entered a partnership that provides the Latino community with key information on issues and programs. The partnership also provides a forum for residents to express their views and ask questions. The partnership includes the weekly one-hour show each Friday on the Washington metropolitan area’s most popular Spanish language station.

Each week, the show features host Marcela Rodriguez, Council program manager and public information officer, and guests talking about important issues before the Council and provides information about programs offered by the County to help residents.

# # #