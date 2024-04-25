Governor Hochul Celebrates Biden Administration’s $6.1 Billion Investment in Micron to Grow the Semiconductor Industry in the United States

Empire State Development President CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “New York State is taking tangible steps to restore the semiconductor industry. Under Governor Hochul’s leadership we are paving the way for economic growth by ensuring that companies like Micron are growing in New York State in a way that promises real community benefits for the surrounding communities and ensures a clean and green manufacturing process. By partnering on both the federal and local levels we are seeing great progress for all New Yorkers that will pave a positive path forward for decades to come.”

New York Power Authority President and CEO Justin E. Driscoll said, “NYPA is proud to have played a critical role in bringing Micron to New York by leveraging nearly 550 megawatts of low-cost hydropower and discounted market power in support of the firm’s historic investment in New York, which is now a global leader in semiconductor manufacturing. It’s necessary to attract the industries of tomorrow to our state, spurring transformative economic growth that will have a lasting benefit for future generations of New Yorkers.”

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer said, “This monumental and historic federal investment will power Micron to bring to life its transformative $100+ billion microchip mega-fab project in Central New York, creating an estimated 50,000 good-paying jobs and rebuilding the Upstate New York economy one microchip at a time. This project is a rebirth, a dramatic turning point for Upstate New York, and will reverse decades of lost manufacturing jobs and make the region a global epicenter for cutting-edge microchip manufacturing. Central New York will be the beating heart of America’s most advanced memory chip production and the comeback of American manufacturing. Without the federal incentives funded by the CHIPS & Science Law I crafted and led to passage, Micron’s mammoth project would not be happening. I wrote the CHIPS & Science Law with Upstate New York – and investments like Micron’s – as my north star, and it is exciting and wonderful that this vision is becoming a reality.”

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said, “This funding will be transformative for Syracuse, helping to create tens of thousands of good-paying jobs and strengthening Central New York’s reputation as a global leader in semiconductor manufacturing. I fought to pass the CHIPS and Science law to make this funding possible, and I was proud to advocate to the Biden administration to make sure that Central New York would reap the benefits of this transformative legislation. I’m thrilled that President Biden is able to visit Syracuse to see Micron in action, and I look forward to working closely with him to bring even more investment and opportunity to New York.”