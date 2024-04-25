MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

Monday, April 15, 2024, to Monday, April 22, 2024

Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, April 15, 2024, through Monday, April 22, 2024, MPD detectives and officers recovered 44 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Monday, April 15, 2024

A Glock BB gun was recovered in the 1800 block of Marion Barry Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Tariq Scott, of Southeast, D.C., for Possession of a BB gun. CCN: 24-056-578

A Glock 21 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 6200 block of 13th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Hyattsville, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of a Machine Gun, Receiving Stolen Property, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Prohibited Possession of Certain Dangerous Weapons, National Firearms Act, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-056-689

Tuesday, April 16, 2024

A Savage-Stevens .22 caliber rifle was recovered in the 4300 block of D Street, Southeast. CCN: 24-056-911

A Sig Sauer P-365 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2400 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 24-057-080

A .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 2800 block of Texas Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Kuymaury Jones, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, National Firearms Act, Unlawful Discarding Firearms/Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-057-180

A CZ 2075 Rami .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 7000 block of Spring Place, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 40-year-old Wadid Wasim Williams, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Threat to Kidnap or Injure a Person. CCN: 24-057-234

Wednesday, April 17, 2024

A Smith & Wesson M&P 9 Shield EZ M2.0 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of Independence Avenue, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 30-year-old Lucas Ashely Page, of Southeast, D.C., and 28-year-old Gabrielle La’Shea Marbury, of Southeast, D.C., for Threat to Kidnap or Injure a Person while Armed, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 24-057-622

A Smith & Wesson M&P .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 700 block of 19th Street, Northeast. CCN: 24-057-664

A Taurus G2C .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 800 block of Bladensburg Road, Northeast. CCN: 24-057-735

A Ruger EC9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of V Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Cumar Johnson, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 24-057-840

Thursday, April 18, 2024

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun and a Smith & Wesson M&P 10mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 4000 block of Wahler Court, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 52-year-old Theodore Williams, of Southeast, D.C., for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Destruction of Property, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-058-082

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 200 block of W Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-058-280

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 4000 block of Wahler Court, Southeast. CCN: 24-058-351

Friday, April 19, 2024

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 3400 block of Commodore Joshua Barney Drive, Northeast. CCN: 24-058-410

A Remington 870 12-gauge shotgun was recovered in the 1600 block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northwest. The following person was recovered in the 31-year-old Djuan Martes Wigfall, of Hyattsville, MD, for Loaning Registration, Misuse of Temporary Tags, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Unlawful Transportation or Receipt of an Imported Firearm. CCN: 24-058-437

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun, a Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun, and a Smith & Wesson 38 Special .38 caliber revolver were recovered in the 600 block of 13th Street, Northeast. CCN: 24-058-492

A Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of Oak Drive, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Gregory Ferguson, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, and Resisting Arrest. CCN: 24-058-651

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun and a Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun (both pictured below) were recovered in the 600 block of Girard Street, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 33-year-old Dernard Hawkins, Jr., of Southeast, D.C., and 27-year-old Marquell Neale, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, Consumption of Marijuana in a Public Space Prohibited, Possession with Inten to Distribute Marijuana, and Receiving Stolen Property. CCN: 24-058-864

Saturday, April 20, 2024

A Taurus G3C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1700 block of T Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Rashad Kyle, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Receiving Stolen Property, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-058-933

A Smith & Wesson .38 caliber revolver was recovered in the Unit block Galveston Street, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 37-year-old Becktemba Ambdullah Jefferies, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Unlawful Entry. CCN: 24-058-959

A Sig Sauer P-320 9mm caliber handgun was recovered the 1700 block of N Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Nelson Alexis Flores, of Hyattsville, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Driving under the Influence. CCN: 24-058-988

A FN Herstal 5.7x28mm caliber handgun was recovered in the intersection of 18th Street & N Street, Northwest. CCN: 24-059-002

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1700 block of W Street, Southeast. CCN: 24-059-183

A Smith & Wesson 669 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1500 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Adonya Devone Morgan, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, Carrying a Pistol without a License – Gun Free Zone, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Resisting Arrest, Fleeing – Misdemeanor, Unlawful Discarding of Firearms/Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-059-221

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun, a Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun, and a SCCY Industries CPX-2 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 500 block of 51st Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Jamar Smith, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-059-297

A Glock 21 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of Seventh Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old Santana Matthews, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-059-305

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1300 block of Jasper Street, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 25-year-old Kirk Aaron Brown, Jr., of Southeast, D.C., 27-year-old Sean Antonio McKenzie, of Southeast, D.C., and 26-year-old Tionne Shareese Smith, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-059-439

Sunday, April 21, 2024

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2000 block of 10th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Harper Broussard, of Bladensburg, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, Prohibited Possession of Certain Dangerous Weapons, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-059-444

A Harrington & Richardson 929 .22 caliber revolver was recovered in the 2100 block of Mississippi Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 40-year-old Steve Robinson, of Southeast, D.C., for Possession of an Unregistered Firearm and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 24-059-742

A Smith & Wesson SD40VE .40 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 4600 block of Livingston Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Christopher Mathew Diggs, Jr., of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-059-783