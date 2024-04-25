Lawmakers, prosecutors urge California Supreme Court to overturn death penalty

Lawmakers, prosecutors urge California Supreme Court to overturn death penaltyKaren.Datangel
A state Supreme Court lawsuit claiming California’s death penalty law is incurably racist and should be overturned has drawn some high-powered support from two of the court’s former justices, as well as a number of county prosecutors and state legislators.
