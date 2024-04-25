Tragic loss of CN Rail worker mourned by United Steelworkers union

BURNABY, British Columbia, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United Steelworkers union (USW) announces with heavy hearts the tragic passing of 36-year old Juver Balmores, two days ago on April 23. Balmores, a dedicated worker at CN Rail and member of USW Local 2004, was involved in a fatal head-on collision near Clearwater, B.C., leaving behind a loving wife and three young children. Another USW member was hospitalized due to injuries, while one occupant in a semi-truck passed away and another sustained injuries.



“Joining CN Rail in 2022, Juver quickly endeared himself to his colleagues with his kindness, dedication and unwavering commitment to his work,” said Cole Kramer, USW Local 2004 president. “His passing leaves a profound void in the hearts of all who knew him, within the CN Rail community and beyond.”

The USW extends heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and colleagues during this difficult time, as well as to the families and friends of the other individuals involved in the accident.

“Juver Balmores will be deeply missed but never forgotten. His legacy of kindness and dedication will remain in our memories,” said Scott Lunny, USW Director for Western Canada. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and the members of USW Local 2004 as they navigate this unimaginable loss.”

“Our United Steelworkers family is devastated by this heartbreaking loss,” said Marty Warren, USW National Director. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones of Juver Balmores during this difficult time and we wish a full recovery to the injured member recovering from injuries sustained in the crash.”

The health and safety of workers is the number one priority for the USW. The union’s Emergency Response Team (ERT) is working with USW Local 2004, CN Rail and local authorities as they investigate the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident.

This deadly incident comes days before the National Day of Mourning on April 28, the labour movement’s most solemn day when thousands of workers, friends and families of fallen workers gather across Canada to recognize workers killed or injured on the job.

