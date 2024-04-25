Ships Announced to Participate in Fleet Week New York

USS Bataan (LHD 5) and ships from Germany will be available for public ship tours ONLY on Saturday, May 25, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Public ship tours will be available in Staten Island May 23-27, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Theme for this year will be "Fleet Week New York...Celebrating Those Who Serve."

Ship and pier locations include:

Manhattan, Pier 88 South:(Public tours only on Saturday, May 25, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

- Amphibious assault ship, USS Bataan (LHD 5) from Norfolk, Virginia

Manhattan, Pier 90 North: (Public tours only on Saturday, May 25, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

- Baden-Württemberg-class frigate FGS Baden-Württemberg (F-222) from Germany

- Berlin-class replenishment ship FGS Frankfurt am Main (A-1412) from Germany

Manhattan, Intrepid Museum, Pier 86:

- Four U.S. Naval Academy YPs, Annapolis, Maryland

- Bay-class cutter USCGC Sturgeon Bay (WTGB-109) from Bayonne, New Jersey

Homeport Pier, Staten Island: (Public tours will be May 23 - 27, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

- Freedom -class littoral combat ship USS MARINETTE (LCS 25) from Mayport, Florida

- Legend-class cutter USCGC Calhoun (WMSL-759) from Charleston, South Carolina

- Keeper-class coastal buoy tender USCGC Katherine Walker (WLM-552) from Bayonne, New Jersey

Please note: Ship tours on Pier 86, will be conducted daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will be free to the public. USNA YPs are scheduled to depart Saturday, May 25, and will only be available for tours May 23 - 24. USCGC Sturgeon Bay is scheduled to be on Pier 86 and available for tours May 23-27.

Now in its 36th year, FWNY is the city’s time-honored celebration of the sea services. It is an unparalleled opportunity for the citizens of New York and the surrounding tri-state area to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen and witness the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services. Nearly 2,300 U.S. service members will participate in the festivities this year.

For up-to-date information on ship tours and all FWNY events, visit the oﬃcial FWNY website at https://cnrma.cnic.navy.mil/Operations-and-Management/Fleet-Week-New-York/. Join the conversation on social media by using the hashtag, #FleetWeekNYC, and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram.

- Facebook: @FleetWeekNewYork

- X: @FleetWeekNYC

- Instagram: @FleetWeekNYC