Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,819 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,816 in the last 365 days.

Ships Announced to Participate in Fleet Week New York


USS Bataan (LHD 5) and ships from Germany will be available for public ship tours ONLY on Saturday, May 25, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Public ship tours will be available in Staten Island May 23-27, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Theme for this year will be "Fleet Week New York...Celebrating Those Who Serve."

Ship and pier locations include:
Manhattan, Pier 88 South:(Public tours only on Saturday, May 25, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.)
- Amphibious assault ship, USS Bataan (LHD 5) from Norfolk, Virginia

Manhattan, Pier 90 North: (Public tours only on Saturday, May 25, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.)
- Baden-Württemberg-class frigate FGS Baden-Württemberg (F-222) from Germany
- Berlin-class replenishment ship FGS Frankfurt am Main (A-1412) from Germany

Manhattan, Intrepid Museum, Pier 86:
- Four U.S. Naval Academy YPs, Annapolis, Maryland
- Bay-class cutter USCGC Sturgeon Bay (WTGB-109) from Bayonne, New Jersey

Homeport Pier, Staten Island: (Public tours will be May 23 - 27, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
- Freedom -class littoral combat ship USS MARINETTE (LCS 25) from Mayport, Florida
- Legend-class cutter USCGC Calhoun (WMSL-759) from Charleston, South Carolina
- Keeper-class coastal buoy tender USCGC Katherine Walker (WLM-552) from Bayonne, New Jersey

Please note: Ship tours on Pier 86, will be conducted daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will be free to the public. USNA YPs are scheduled to depart Saturday, May 25, and will only be available for tours May 23 - 24. USCGC Sturgeon Bay is scheduled to be on Pier 86 and available for tours May 23-27.

Now in its 36th year, FWNY is the city’s time-honored celebration of the sea services. It is an unparalleled opportunity for the citizens of New York and the surrounding tri-state area to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen and witness the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services. Nearly 2,300 U.S. service members will participate in the festivities this year.

For up-to-date information on ship tours and all FWNY events, visit the oﬃcial FWNY website at https://cnrma.cnic.navy.mil/Operations-and-Management/Fleet-Week-New-York/. Join the conversation on social media by using the hashtag, #FleetWeekNYC, and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram.

- Facebook: @FleetWeekNewYork
- X: @FleetWeekNYC
- Instagram: @FleetWeekNYC

You just read:

Ships Announced to Participate in Fleet Week New York

Distribution channels: Military Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more