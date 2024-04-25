HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Sailors assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) honored late President George H.W. Bush with a ship-wide volunteer event throughout the Hampton Roads community under the ship’s Thousand Points of Light service initiative, April 25, 2024.
A Legacy of Service: USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Serves the Hampton Roads Community
