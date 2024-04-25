The Criminal Prosecutions and Law Enforcement Divisions of the Attorney General’s Office will assist the Harris County District Attorney’s Office and the Texas Rangers with criminal cases involving the Harris County Judge’s Office and its role in manipulating the bidding process for a public outreach contract funded by COVID-19 relief funds.

In 2021, the Harris County Commissioners Court awarded an $11 million contract to Elevate Strategies for targeted COVID-19 vaccine community outreach. Elevate Strategies was a one-person organization recommended by County Judge Lina Hidalgo's staffers despite other entities achieving higher scores on the internal evaluations. During the bidding process, Hidalgo staffers waived typical financial fitness requirements and even shared details of the potential bid with Elevate Strategies weeks before the information was made public. In 2022, three Hidalgo staffers were indicted by a grand jury on bid-rigging charges.

The OAG’s Law Enforcement and Criminal Prosecutions Divisions regularly provide investigative and prosecutorial assistance throughout the State of Texas. When appropriate, OAG investigators and prosecutors will present evidence to a Harris County jury regarding these cases.

“Our prosecutors and investigators are the best in the State. They handle every case with utmost professionalism. In this case as in all others, we will seek truth and justice,” said Attorney General Paxton.