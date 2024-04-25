Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,828 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,818 in the last 365 days.

Office of Texas Attor­ney Gen­er­al Ken Pax­ton Will Assist Har­ris Coun­ty Dis­trict Attor­ney In Crim­i­nal Bid-Rig­ging Investigations

The Criminal Prosecutions and Law Enforcement Divisions of the Attorney General’s Office will assist the Harris County District Attorney’s Office and the Texas Rangers with criminal cases involving the Harris County Judge’s Office and its role in manipulating the bidding process for a public outreach contract funded by COVID-19 relief funds.

In 2021, the Harris County Commissioners Court awarded an $11 million contract to Elevate Strategies for targeted COVID-19 vaccine community outreach. Elevate Strategies was a one-person organization recommended by County Judge Lina Hidalgo's staffers despite other entities achieving higher scores on the internal evaluations. During the bidding process, Hidalgo staffers waived typical financial fitness requirements and even shared details of the potential bid with Elevate Strategies weeks before the information was made public. In 2022, three Hidalgo staffers were indicted by a grand jury on bid-rigging charges.

The OAG’s Law Enforcement and Criminal Prosecutions Divisions regularly provide investigative and prosecutorial assistance throughout the State of Texas. When appropriate, OAG investigators and prosecutors will present evidence to a Harris County jury regarding these cases. 

“Our prosecutors and investigators are the best in the State. They handle every case with utmost professionalism. In this case as in all others, we will seek truth and justice,” said Attorney General Paxton.

You just read:

Office of Texas Attor­ney Gen­er­al Ken Pax­ton Will Assist Har­ris Coun­ty Dis­trict Attor­ney In Crim­i­nal Bid-Rig­ging Investigations

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more