Triangle Motel in Red Bluff Announces Completion of Remodel and Reopening
The Triangle Motel in Red Bluff reopens, blending historical charm with modern elegance after a comprehensive two-year renovation.RED BLUFF, CALIFORNIA, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Triangle Motel, a cherished 1940s motor lodge nestled in Northern California, has been beautifully restored and is now welcoming guests once again. Purchased in 2022 by a dedicated team of family members passionate about their local heritage, the motel has undergone extensive renovations over the past two years to rejuvenate the historic site.
The owners, a brother and sister along with their spouses, embarked on this restoration as a passion project aimed at revitalizing a once-forgotten staple of their community. Their commitment to preserving the motel’s historical essence while introducing modern comforts has resonated well with guests, earning the establishment early praise in numerous glowing Google reviews. Guests have highlighted the motel's exceptional renovation, noting the "beautifully renovated" rooms and the "wonderful interior design" that combine to create a refreshing guest experience.
The redesigned Triangle Motel boasts a modern minimalist decor that emphasizes cleanliness and simplicity, while custom wooden headboards and doors crafted by the owners add a touch of warmth. The preservation of the original cinderblock walls serves as a nod to the motel's rich history, enhancing the nostalgic ambiance.
In line with contemporary travel demands, the Triangle Motel also caters to visitors who may be exploring other hotels in the region. This is reflected in their commitment to providing an impeccable, serene base that complements the fuller Red Bluff hospitality scene, offering a perfect blend of tranquility away from the busier hotel environments.
Situated on a hill within proximity to the town's essential amenities and just one exit off the interstate, the Triangle Motel offers both convenience and tranquility, making it an ideal stop for travelers journeying between Oregon and Southern California. The motel promises a unique lodging experience where guests can enjoy the peace of a refurbished motor lodge and contemplate its nearly eight-decade history.
As the Triangle Motel ushers in a new era, it invites travelers to experience the blend of historic charm and contemporary elegance, setting itself apart from traditional hotels with its unique heritage and personalized touch.
For bookings, visit moteltriangle.com or contact the motel directly at 530-230-9533.
