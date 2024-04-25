Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,825 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,812 in the last 365 days.

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee addresses annual Prison Officers Association Conference

Committing to continuing to work with the Prison Officers Association to ensure sufficient capacity to accommodate all those committed to prison by the courts, and to ensure that Prison Officers are supported in their role, the Minister announced an additional €49.5 million package she secured earlier this year under the National Development Plan for 2024-2026, bringing the total capital allocation for the Irish Prison Service for this period to €159m. In addition to advancing a number of modular units this year, the additional funding will allow for 4 new capital developments to be advanced at Castlerea, Cloverhill, Mountjoy and the Midlands prisons. These 4 new capital builds will deliver up to 670 new spaces.

You just read:

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee addresses annual Prison Officers Association Conference

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more