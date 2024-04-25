Minister for Justice Helen McEntee addresses annual Prison Officers Association Conference

Committing to continuing to work with the Prison Officers Association to ensure sufficient capacity to accommodate all those committed to prison by the courts, and to ensure that Prison Officers are supported in their role, the Minister announced an additional €49.5 million package she secured earlier this year under the National Development Plan for 2024-2026, bringing the total capital allocation for the Irish Prison Service for this period to €159m. In addition to advancing a number of modular units this year, the additional funding will allow for 4 new capital developments to be advanced at Castlerea, Cloverhill, Mountjoy and the Midlands prisons. These 4 new capital builds will deliver up to 670 new spaces.