Jobs Up in Majority of Metro Areas in March

SPRINGFIELD - Over-the-year, total nonfarm jobs increased in nine metropolitan areas, decreased in four, and was unchanged in one for the year ending March 2024, according to data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (DES). Over-the-year, the unemployment rate increased in eleven metropolitan areas, decreased in two, and remained unchanged in one.





"Job growth continues to reach areas in every corner of the state throughout industries, creating new and expanded job opportunities for Illinois workers," said Deputy Governor Andy Manar. "IDES and its workforce partners remain prepared and committed to matching jobseekers and employers to find the right fit for their careers and employment needs."





The metro areas which had the largest over-the-year percentage increases in total nonfarm jobs were the Champaign-Urbana MSA (+2.2%, +2,700), the Elgin Metro (+1.6%, +4,100), and the Kankakee MSA (+1.2%, +500). The metro areas which had the largest over-the-year decreases in total nonfarm jobs were the Springfield MSA (-4.0%, -4,400), the Decatur MSA (-3.9%, -1,900), and the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island MSA (-1.4%, -2,500). In the Chicago Metro, total nonfarm jobs were down -0.1% or -4,400. Total nonfarm jobs were unchanged in the Carbondale-Marion MSA. Industries that saw job growth in a majority of metro areas included: Government (thirteen areas); Private Education and Health Services (ten areas); Mining and Construction and Other Services (nine areas each); and Wholesale Trade (eight areas).





The metro areas with the largest unemployment rate increases were the Chicago Metro (+0.8 point to 4.7%), the Bloomington MSA (+0.6 point to 4.2%), and the Illinois section of St. Louis MSA (+0.6 point to 4.4%). The unemployment rate decreased in the Rockford MSA (-0.5 point to 6.7%) and the Decatur MSA (-0.2 point to 6.2%) and was unchanged in the Danville MSA at 5.7%.

Unemployment Rates (Not Seasonally Adjusted)

Metropolitan Area March 2024* March 2023** Over-the-Year Change Bloomington 4.2% 3.6% 0.6 Carbondale-Marion 4.6% 4.2% 0.4 Champaign-Urbana 4.3% 3.8% 0.5 Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights 4.7% 3.9% 0.8 Danville 5.7% 5.7% 0.0 Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL 4.6% 4.3% 0.3 Decatur 6.2% 6.4% -0.2 Elgin 6.1% 5.6% 0.5 Kankakee 6.4% 6.2% 0.2 Lake-Kenosha, IL-WI 5.7% 5.4% 0.3 Peoria 5.4% 5.1% 0.3 Rockford 6.7% 7.2% -0.5 Springfield 4.5% 4.1% 0.4 St. Louis (IL-Section) 4.4% 3.8% 0.6 Illinois Statewide 5.0% 4.3% 0.7 * Preliminary I ** Revised





























































Total Nonfarm Jobs (Not Seasonally Adjusted) - March 2024

Metropolitan Area March March Over-the-Year 2024* 2023** Change Bloomington MSA 99,300 98,300 1,000 Carbondale-Marion MSA 58,600 58,600 0 Champaign-Urbana MSA 124,900 122,200 2,700 Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division 3,770,600 3,775,000 -4,400 Danville MSA 26,800 26,500 300 Davenport-Moline-Rock Island MSA 179,800 182,300 -2,500 Decatur MSA 46,900 48,800 -1,900 Elgin Metro Division 263,600 259,500 4,100 Kankakee MSA 42,800 42,300 500 Lake-County-Kenosha County Metro Division 414,400 411,000 3,400 Peoria MSA 169,000 168,500 500 Rockford MSA 144,200 143,800 400 Springfield MSA 106,200 110,600 -4,400 Illinois Section of St. Louis MSA 240,700 240,500 200 Illinois Statewide 6,071,300 6,056,100 15,200 *Preliminary | **Revised

Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates

(percent) for Local Counties and Areas

Labor Market Area Mar 2024 Mar 2023 Over-the-Year Change Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights, IL Metro Division Cook County 4.9 % 4.1 % 0.8 DuPage County 3.7 % 3.0 % 0.7 Grundy County 5.4 % 4.8 % 0.6 Kendall County 4.4 % 3.6 % 0.8 McHenry County 4.5 % 3.8 % 0.7 Will County 5.0 % 4.1 % 0.9 Elgin, IL Metro Division DeKalb County 5.1 % 4.8 % 0.3 Kane County 6.3 % 5.8 % 0.5 Lake & Kenosha, IL-WI Metro Division Lake County (IL) 6.2 % 5.9 % 0.3 Kankakee, IL MSA Kankakee County 6.4 % 6.2 % 0.2 Cities Aurora City 5.4 % 4.6 % 0.8 Chicago City 5.0 % 4.2 % 0.8 Elgin City 8.4 % 7.8 % 0.6 Joliet City 6.3 % 5.5 % 0.8 Kankakee City 8.7 % 8.9 % -0.2 Naperville City 3.4 % 2.8 % 0.6



* Unemployment rates for cities with total population of 25,000 or more can be found at https://www2.illinois.gov/ides/lmi/Pages/Local_Area_Unemployment_Statistics.aspx





Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights, IL Metro Division

The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased to 4.7 percent in March 2024 from 3.9 percent in March 2023.

Total nonfarm employment decreased -4,400 compared to March 2023. The Private Education-Health Services (+14,100), Government (+8,900), Manufacturing (+7,200) and Leisure-Hospitality (+6,000) sectors had the largest payroll gains over-the-year. The largest employment declines were Professional-Business Services (-34,500), Transportation-Warehousing-Utilities (-4,600) and Retail Trade (-3,400).





Elgin, IL Metro Division





The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased to 6.1 percent in March 2024 from 5.6 percent in March 2023.

Total nonfarm employment increased +4,100 compared to March 2023. Government (+2,400) and Private Education-Health Services (+1,300) sectors had the largest payroll gains over-the-year. The Professional-Business Services (-1,400) and Information (-100) sectors had employment declines from a year ago.





Lake & Kenosha Counties, IL-WI Metro Division





The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased to 5.7 percent in March 2024 from 5.4 percent in March 2023.

Total nonfarm employment increased +3,400 compared to March 2023. Leisure-Hospitality (+3,100), Government (+2,200) and Private Education-Health Services (+1,400) sectors had the largest payroll gains over-the-year. Professional-Business Services (-1,500), Financial Activities (-1,100) and Manufacturing (-700) sectors had the largest employment declines from a year ago.





Kankakee, IL MSA

The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased to 6.4 percent in March 2024 from 6.2 percent in March 2023.

Total nonfarm employment increased +500 compared to March 2023. Private Education-Health Services (+500), Government (+300), Financial Activities (+100), Construction (+100) and Retail Trade (+100) sectors had payroll gains over-the-year. The Professional-Business Services (-300), Manufacturing (-100), Transportation-Warehousing-Utilities (-100) and Leisure-Hospitality (-100) sectors recorded employment decline compared to one year ago.









Note: Monthly 2023 unemployment rates and total nonfarm jobs for Illinois metro areas were revised in February and March 2024, as required by the U.S. BLS. Comments and tables distributed for prior metro area news releases should be discarded as any records or historical analysis previously cited may no longer be valid.





Disclaimer: The data contained in the metro area employment numbers press releases are not seasonally adjusted, and therefore are subject to seasonal fluctuations due to factors such as changes in weather, harvests, major holidays and school schedules. Current monthly metro data should be compared to the same month from prior years (January 2024 data compared to January 2023 data) as data for these months have similar seasonal patterns. Comparisons should not be made to data for the immediate previous month or other previous non-matching months, as any changes in the data within these time periods may be the result of seasonal fluctuations and not economic factors.



