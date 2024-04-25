Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market Size, Top Companies, Share, Growth And Forecast 2033 | CAGR 19.2%

Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market5

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, April 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research has introduced a research report titled "Global Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market Outlook and Forecast 2023-2032." This comprehensive study conducts a detailed analysis of market risks, identifies profitable opportunities, and offers crucial support for strategic decision-making from 2023 to 2030. The report meticulously segments the market analysis based on key regions driving market expansion. It provides invaluable insights into research and development, growth catalysts, and the changing investment landscape within the Global Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market. Additionally, the study features detailed profiles of prominent players, including Biocept, F. Hoffmann-La Roche (Foundation Medicine), Fluxion Biosciences, Menarini Group (Menarini Silicon Biosystems), Myriad Genetics, NeoGenomics Laboratories, Qiagen, Sysmex, and Thermo Fisher Scientific.



Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market Statistics: In 2019, the global market for breast cancer liquid biopsy stood at $87,641 thousand. Projections indicate it could surge to $357,051 thousand by 2027, displaying a notable CAGR of 19.2% from 2019 to 2027.



Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market Growth Drivers:

Non-Invasive Testing: Liquid biopsy presents a non-invasive option compared to traditional tissue biopsies for tracking and identifying breast cancer. It revolves around analyzing circulating tumor cells (CTCs) or circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) in the bloodstream. This non-invasive approach appeals to both patients and healthcare providers, reducing the necessity for invasive procedures and enabling more frequent assessments.

Early Detection and Monitoring: Liquid biopsy facilitates early breast cancer detection and ongoing disease monitoring. By examining genetic alterations and mutations in CTCs or ctDNA, it offers insights into cancer presence, its stage, and treatment response. Detecting early and continually monitoring can prompt timely interventions, personalized treatment plans, and better patient outcomes.

Personalized Medicine: Liquid biopsy identifies specific genetic mutations and changes in breast cancer patients. This information aids in tailoring treatment strategies and selecting targeted therapies likely to be effective for individual patients. Detecting genetic changes linked to drug resistance also permits adjusting treatment plans for optimized outcomes.

Rising Breast Cancer Prevalence: Globally, breast cancer ranks among the most common cancers, with its incidence on the rise. This escalating prevalence fuels the demand for efficient diagnostic tools like liquid biopsy. Offering a less invasive and more accessible means of detecting and monitoring breast cancer, liquid biopsy supports early intervention and enhanced patient outcomes.

Technological Progress: The breast cancer liquid biopsy realm has seen significant technological strides, including improved sensitivity and specificity of these tests. Advances in molecular biology techniques, next-generation sequencing (NGS), and digital PCR have heightened the precision and dependability of liquid biopsy assays. These advancements drive the increased acceptance of liquid biopsy in clinical settings.



The segments and sub-section of Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy market is shown below:

By Product & Service: Reagent Kits, Instruments, and Services

By Circulating Biomarker: Circulating Tumor Cells, Extracellular Vesicles, and Circulating Tumor DNA

By Application: Diagnostics, Prognostics, and Risk Assessment



Some of the key players involved in the Market are: Biocept, F. Hoffmann-La Roche (Foundation Medicine), Fluxion Biosciences, Menarini Group (Menarini Silicon Biosystems), Myriad Genetics, NeoGenomics Laboratories, Qiagen, Sysmex, Thermo Fisher Scientific.



Important years considered in the Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy study:

Historical year – 2018-2022; Base year – 2022; Forecast period** – 2022 to 2032 [** unless otherwise stated]



If opting for the Global version of Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market; then below country analysis would be included:

– North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland and Rest of Europe)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of APAC)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of countries etc.)

– Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Key Questions Answered with this Study:

1) What makes Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market feasible for long term investment?

2) How influencing factors driving the demand of Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy in next few years?

3) Territory that may see steep rise in CAGR & Y-O-Y growth?

4) What geographic region would have better demand for product/services?

5) What opportunity emerging territory would offer to established and new entrants in Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy market?

6) What strategies of big players help them acquire share in mature market?

7) Know value chain areas where players can create value?

8) What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy market growth?

9) Risk side analysis connected with service providers?



