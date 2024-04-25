Movoto and GreatSchools announce exclusive partnership to bring greater data transparency to home search process

The nation’s largest privately-owned residential real estate search site will become the exclusive home listing provider for the leading education nonprofit

AUSTIN, Texas, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Movoto , the nation’s largest privately-owned residential real estate search website, announced today it’s signing an exclusive partnership with GreatSchools.org to become the sole provider of home listing data for the leading nonprofit school information site. The partnership will ensure consumers searching for either schools or homes are provided with responsibly-sourced, top tier, high-quality data.

“We are ecstatic to announce that Movoto will be the only residential real estate search website exclusively providing home search data to the millions of parents who visit GreatSchools.org each year,” Movoto CEO and co-founder John Berkowitz said, in a statement. “GreatSchools is a nonprofit that unequivocally shares our vision for transparency in data and as a real estate company with a large audience we have a responsibility to not misrepresent our communities. GreatSchools understands the importance of providing high-quality, data-powered educational insights.”

Movoto is one of the largest residential real estate technology companies, helping millions of consumers on their homebuying and selling journey each month. In 2020, OJO acquired Movoto to serve as the key consumer acquisition channel for the Austin-based real estate technology company, one of the fastest-growing in the U.S. The partnership will allow both companies to utilize their leading data-driven technology and assets for the betterment of families and prospective homeowners.

Movoto emphasizes quality, speed, and clarity in data for consumers, ensuring the consumers are equipped with all of the right tools in the homebuying and selling journey. The company focuses on providing a holistic picture of a neighborhood, including climate scores, access to food and greenspace, as well as market trends.

GreatSchools is the only national organization that collects and analyzes data from all 51 state departments of education and the federal government to provide analysis, insights, and school quality ratings for parents, partners, researchers and policymakers. The data is used to support parents pursuing a great education for their child, schools striving for excellence, and communities working to diminish inequities in education.

“We aim to provide families with high-quality school information that can support them throughout their child’s education,” added GreatSchools CEO Jon Deane. “This partnership with Movoto adds to that ease — connecting parents who are navigating significant life changes to relevant, local housing information directly on our platform.”

Both Movoto and GreatSchools support millions of consumers each month, and the partnership will allow for more data transparency when it comes to the biggest purchase a consumer will make in their lifetime: buying a home. Through this relationship, Movoto will be able to diversify the breadth and type of school data it provides to customers, with the partnership giving preferred access to new data sets, as they become available. The organizations will also work to share learnings and insights from the partnership in order to further equip customers with the information they value most. Both companies share transparency as a value, and this partnership is a significant step forward in creating a more transparent experience for consumers.

For more information about Movoto visit https://www.movoto.com/

For more information about GreatSchools visit www.greatschools.org .

About Movoto

Movoto is the largest privately-owned residential real estate search website, meeting millions of consumers each month. The company’s platform for buying, selling, and homeownership meets people wherever they are on their journey, offering personalized guidance every step of the way. Through a bespoke combination of people and technology, Movoto cultivates a deep understanding of individual needs and preferences, matching people with the right tools and trusted providers to equip anyone to unlock the abundant benefits of home ownership.

Movoto is part of the OJO family of brands. OJO has placed 29th on the Deloitte Tech Fast 500 and 49th on the Inc. 5000. To date, the company has raised more than $140 million to fuel its rapid growth. CEO and Founder, John Berkowitz, has been named EY Entrepreneur of the Year for Central Texas and a top CEO by the Austin Business Journal and the company’s executives have won more than a dozen industry awards in the past year. OJO Labs is headquartered in Austin, Texas and has employees globally with a presence in Chicago, Minneapolis, and San Mateo; and a large operations center in St. Lucia.

About GreatSchools

GreatSchools is the leading nonprofit providing high-quality information that supports parents pursuing a great education for their child, schools striving for excellence, and communities working to diminish inequities in education. We are the only national organization that collects and analyzes data from all 51 state departments of education and the federal government to provide analysis, insights, and school quality ratings for parents, partners, researchers, and policymakers. Over 49 million users visit GreatSchools’ award-winning website annually to learn about schools in their area, explore research insights, and access thousands of free, evidence-based parenting resources to support their child’s learning and well-being. Learn more at GreatSchools.org and join us on LinkedIn , X (Twitter) and Facebook .

