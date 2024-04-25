Learn to embrace the spirit of gratitude at MDC Cape Nature Center on May 10

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – The outdoors has a special way of bringing peace and erasing stress. In that same spirit, the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is presenting a unique program to help participants find ways to increase energy, boost inspiration, and foster self-improvement.

MDC’s Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center is hosting A Spirit of Gratitude presentation from 6:30 — 7:30 p.m. on Friday, May 10. The event is free and open to all ages. It is presented by MDC Communications Branch Chief Heather Feeler.

“This fun and lighthearted presentation will focus on how cultivating a spirit of gratitude can help anyone live their best life using a combination of personal storytelling and practical tips,” said Feeler.

“Being in survival mode can often bring more stress and struggle, including sometimes snuffing out your energy and passion,” she said. “We’ll offer ideas on how you can get your groove back, stay inspired, and let nature rejuvenate you.”

Specifically, the program will address:

How to rekindle your passion for life through gratitude and regain the spark and joy in living out your mission

Strategies to avoid having your day hijacked by nonessential things and refocusing your schedule

Tips and tricks to get your gratitude mojo back, including where to find inspiration, mentoring, energy, and even a daily dose of laughter

“Even though gratitude is an inside job, we hope this session will be a sweet salve to the soul and just the spark you need to keep moving onward and upward,” said Feeler.

Registration is not required for this free-to-attend program. As part of Cape Nature Center’s “Nature Center at Night” series, the building and exhibits will remain open during this time.

Check out details for all of MDC’s free May events online at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4xf. If you’re having difficulty registering online, you may contact the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center at (573) 290-5218.

Stay Connected

Questions about events can be emailed to MDC Cape Nature Center Manager Laci Prucinsky at Laci.Prucinsky@mdc.mo.gov.

The Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center sends program registration reminders and updates to those who sign up by texting “MDC Nature” to 468311. An online subscription is also available to “sign up for updates” at www.mdc.mo.gov. A variety of updates are available at this option, but Cape Girardeau specific updates are available under facility updates and news for southeast region.

Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center is located at 2289 County Park Dr. in Cape Girardeau, and is open Tuesday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. White Oak Trace Trails are open daily, from sunrise to 10 p.m.