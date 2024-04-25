Sponsorships Are Now Available for the Long-Awaited Top Event in Southern California
The Information Systems Security Association Los Angeles Chapter Summit 2024 is Back at the Beach!
Frankly, you look at the agenda & what you have are a series of speakers who would normally be keynote speakers at other events. You can’t get that level of expertise in a normal conference.”SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shape the Future of Cybersecurity by Speaking and Sponsoring at the ISSA-LA CISO Forum and Security Summit.
— Ira Winkler, CISO and VP at CYE and world renown keynote speaker
The Information Systems Security Association (ISSA) Los Angeles Chapter (ISSA-LA) is seeking speakers and sponsors for its premier annual events: the CISO Forum on September 25th and the Security Summit on September 26th, 2024. Held at a stunning beachfront location in Santa Monica, these events bring together hundreds of leading cybersecurity and IT professionals for a day of thought-provoking discussions, networking, and learning.
Sponsorship Opportunity: Showcase Your Expertise
Sponsoring the ISSA-LA CISO Forum and Security Summit presents a unique opportunity to connect with a highly targeted audience of decision-makers in the cybersecurity and IT space. Sponsorship benefits include:
- Brand exposure: Increase brand awareness and recognition among key industry players.
- Networking opportunities: Interact with hundreds of potential customers and build valuable relationships.
- Product demonstrations: Showcase your solutions and educate attendees on the latest advancements in cybersecurity.
- Thought leadership: Establish your company as a leading authority in the field.
- Join a Tradition of Excellence
ISSA-LA is the founding chapter of the global ISSA organization, with a rich history of fostering collaboration and knowledge-sharing within the cybersecurity community. As a sponsor, you'll be aligning yourself with a respected organization dedicated to advancing cybersecurity practices.
Limited Spots Available: Secure Your Sponsorship Today
Sponsorship opportunities are limited and will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis.
Don't miss this chance to connect with the brightest minds in cybersecurity!
For more information on sponsorship opportunities, please contact the ISSA-LA Vendor Director at vendor.director@issa-la.org.
About ISSA-LA
The Information Systems Security Association (ISSA) Los Angeles Chapter is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting the education, awareness, and implementation of effective information security practices. ISSA-LA provides a platform for information security professionals to share knowledge, network, and collaborate. For more information, please visit https://issala.org/.
