Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,841 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,881 in the last 365 days.

Sponsorships Are Now Available for the Long-Awaited Top Event in Southern California

The Vendor Expo

The audience is very engaged with the great speakers

Cybersecurity and IT Leaders Are Engaged with Great Speakers

looking at the summit site

Right at the Beach

Annenberg Beach House

Annenberg Community Beach House

Beautiful Venue

The Spectacular Setting for Summit XII

The Information Systems Security Association Los Angeles Chapter Summit 2024 is Back at the Beach!

Frankly, you look at the agenda & what you have are a series of speakers who would normally be keynote speakers at other events. You can’t get that level of expertise in a normal conference.”
— Ira Winkler, CISO and VP at CYE and world renown keynote speaker
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shape the Future of Cybersecurity by Speaking and Sponsoring at the ISSA-LA CISO Forum and Security Summit.

The Information Systems Security Association (ISSA) Los Angeles Chapter (ISSA-LA) is seeking speakers and sponsors for its premier annual events: the CISO Forum on September 25th and the Security Summit on September 26th, 2024. Held at a stunning beachfront location in Santa Monica, these events bring together hundreds of leading cybersecurity and IT professionals for a day of thought-provoking discussions, networking, and learning.

Sponsorship Opportunity: Showcase Your Expertise

Sponsoring the ISSA-LA CISO Forum and Security Summit presents a unique opportunity to connect with a highly targeted audience of decision-makers in the cybersecurity and IT space. Sponsorship benefits include:

- Brand exposure: Increase brand awareness and recognition among key industry players.
- Networking opportunities: Interact with hundreds of potential customers and build valuable relationships.
- Product demonstrations: Showcase your solutions and educate attendees on the latest advancements in cybersecurity.
- Thought leadership: Establish your company as a leading authority in the field.
- Join a Tradition of Excellence

ISSA-LA is the founding chapter of the global ISSA organization, with a rich history of fostering collaboration and knowledge-sharing within the cybersecurity community. As a sponsor, you'll be aligning yourself with a respected organization dedicated to advancing cybersecurity practices.

Limited Spots Available: Secure Your Sponsorship Today

Sponsorship opportunities are limited and will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis.

Don't miss this chance to connect with the brightest minds in cybersecurity!

For more information on sponsorship opportunities, please contact the ISSA-LA Vendor Director at vendor.director@issa-la.org.

About ISSA-LA

The Information Systems Security Association (ISSA) Los Angeles Chapter is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting the education, awareness, and implementation of effective information security practices. ISSA-LA provides a platform for information security professionals to share knowledge, network, and collaborate. For more information, please visit https://issala.org/.

Richard Greenberg
ISSA-Los Angeles
+1 213-536-1414
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube

You just read:

Sponsorships Are Now Available for the Long-Awaited Top Event in Southern California

Distribution channels: Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, IT Industry, Retail, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more