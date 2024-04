Sponsorships Are Now Available for the Long-Awaited Top Event in Southern California

The Vendor Expo Cybersecurity and IT Leaders Are Engaged with Great Speakers Right at the Beach Annenberg Community Beach House The Spectacular Setting for Summit XII

The Information Systems Security Association Los Angeles Chapter Summit 2024 is Back at the Beach!

Frankly, you look at the agenda & what you have are a series of speakers who would normally be keynote speakers at other events. You can’t get that level of expertise in a normal conference.” — Ira Winkler, CISO and VP at CYE and world renown keynote speaker

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shape the Future of Cybersecurity by Speaking and Sponsoring at the ISSA-LA CISO Forum and Security Summit.The Information Systems Security Association (ISSA) Los Angeles Chapter (ISSA-LA) is seeking speakers and sponsors for its premier annual events: the CISO Forum on September 25th and the Security Summit on September 26th, 2024. Held at a stunning beachfront location in Santa Monica, these events bring together hundreds of leading cybersecurity and IT professionals for a day of thought-provoking discussions, networking, and learning.Sponsorship Opportunity: Showcase Your ExpertiseSponsoring the ISSA-LA CISO Forum and Security Summit presents a unique opportunity to connect with a highly targeted audience of decision-makers in the cybersecurity and IT space. Sponsorship benefits include:- Brand exposure: Increase brand awareness and recognition among key industry players.- Networking opportunities: Interact with hundreds of potential customers and build valuable relationships.- Product demonstrations: Showcase your solutions and educate attendees on the latest advancements in cybersecurity.- Thought leadership: Establish your company as a leading authority in the field.- Join a Tradition of ExcellenceISSA-LA is the founding chapter of the global ISSA organization, with a rich history of fostering collaboration and knowledge-sharing within the cybersecurity community. As a sponsor, you'll be aligning yourself with a respected organization dedicated to advancing cybersecurity practices.Limited Spots Available: Secure Your Sponsorship TodaySponsorship opportunities are limited and will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis.Don't miss this chance to connect with the brightest minds in cybersecurity!For more information on sponsorship opportunities, please contact the ISSA-LA Vendor Director at vendor.director@issa-la.org.About ISSA-LAThe Information Systems Security Association (ISSA) Los Angeles Chapter is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting the education, awareness, and implementation of effective information security practices. ISSA-LA provides a platform for information security professionals to share knowledge, network, and collaborate. For more information, please visit https://issala.org/