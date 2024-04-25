Legal Marijuana Market Size, Top Companies, Share, Growth And Forecast 2033 | CAGR 16.9%

Legal Marijuana Market4

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, April 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research added new research on Global Legal Marijuana Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2030. The Legal Marijuana Market explores comprehensive study on various segments like size, share, development, innovation, sales and overall growth of major players. The research is based on primary and secondary data sources and it consists both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the key players involved in the study are Aurora Cannabis, Maricann Group, GW Pharmaceuticals, Aphria, Tilray, The Cronos Group, ABcann Medicinals, Canopy Growth, Lexaria, and Organigram Holding.



Legal Marijuana Market Statistics: The legal marijuana market was valued at $17.50 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $80.1 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 16.9% from 2022 to 2031.



Legal Marijuana Market Growth Drivers:

Changing Legal Landscape: The most fundamental driver is the changing legal status of marijuana. Many regions and countries are legalizing or decriminalizing the use of marijuana for medical and/or recreational purposes. This shift in legislation opens up new markets and business opportunities.

Medical Marijuana Acceptance: Increasing acceptance of marijuana for medical purposes has played a crucial role. As more research supports the medicinal benefits of marijuana, there is a growing acknowledgment of its therapeutic properties in treating various conditions such as chronic pain, epilepsy, and certain mental health disorders.

Economic Impact: Governments are recognizing the economic potential of the legal marijuana industry. Tax revenues generated from the sale of marijuana products contribute to public funds, which can be used for various purposes such as infrastructure development, education, and healthcare.

Expansion of Distribution Channels: The establishment of legal and regulated distribution channels, including dispensaries and online platforms, has made it easier for consumers to access marijuana products. This accessibility contributes to increased sales and market growth.

Global Market Expansion: As more countries explore and implement marijuana legalization, there is an increasing opportunity for the legal marijuana market to expand globally. This has the potential to create a more interconnected and widespread industry.



Which market perspectives are enlightened in the Legal Marijuana Market report?

Executive Summary: It covers a summary of the most vital studies, the Worldwide Legal Marijuana Market increasing rate, modest circumstances, market trends, drivers and problems as well as macroscopic pointers.

Study Analysis: This covers major players, vital market segments, the scope of the products offered in the Legal Marijuana Market, the years measured and the study points.

Competitive Analysis: In this segment each player is screened based on a products, services, value, SWOT analysis, growth and other significant features.

Geographic Analysis: This Legal Marijuana Market report analyses data on the basis of production, sales, imports & exports, and key players in all regional markets.



Abstracts of Legal Marijuana Market Segments and Sub-segments::

Legal Marijuana Market by Key Players: Aurora Cannabis, Maricann Group, GW Pharmaceuticals, Aphria, Tilray, The Cronos Group, ABcann Medicinals, Canopy Growth, Lexaria, Organigram Holding.

Legal Marijuana Market by Product Type: Flower Buds, Oils, Tinctures, Others

Legal Marijuana Market by Application: Recreational, Medical



