2024 United States Mint American Eagle Gold Proof Coins on Sale May 2

Washington, DC, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States Mint (Mint) announces the opening of sales for the 2024 American Eagle Gold Proof Coins on May 2 at noon EDT. Orders are limited to three items per product code per household for the first 24 hours from the on-sale date and time.

Struck in 22-karat gold at the United States Mint facility at West Point, these popular coins are collector versions of the official United States Mint American Eagle Gold Bullion Coins. In 2021, for the first time since their introduction more than three decades before, the reverse (tails) of American Eagle Gold Proof Coins debuted a newly designed portrayal of an eagle, created by United States Mint Artistic Infusion Program Designer Jennie Norris and sculpted by United States Mint Medallic Artist Renata Gordon. Inscriptions are "UNITED STATES OF AMERICA," "E PLURIBUS UNUM," and "IN GOD WE TRUST," along with the face value and weight.

The coins’ obverse (heads) features Augustus Saint-Gaudens’ full-length figure of Liberty with flowing hair, holding a torch in her right hand and an olive branch in her left. To render a closer reflection of Saint-Gaudens’ original vision, legacy details of the obverse design also were restored in 2021, including modifications to the U.S. Capitol Building, stars, torch, sun rays, and other design elements based on the original bronze cast.

In addition to redesigning the reverse and enhancing design details on the obverse of these coins in 2021, the Mint introduced anti-counterfeiting features that include a reeded edge variation on the one ounce coin.

The 2024 American Eagle Gold Proof Coins will be available in the following five product options:

PRODUCT CODE PRODUCT OPTION PRICE PRODUCT LIMIT* MINTAGE LIMIT** 24EB One Ounce Coin TBD 9,500 19,500 24EC One-Half Ounce Coin TBD 5,000 15,000 24ED One-Quarter Ounce Coin TBD 8,000 18,000 24EE One-Tenth Ounce Coin TBD 18,000 28,000 24EF Four-Coin Set

(includes one of each weight) TBD 10,000 N/A

*The product limit is the total available for each individual product.

**The mintage limit represents the total number of coins produced for this denomination, including those contained in the American Eagle Gold Proof Four-Coin Set.

The individual coins are encapsulated, packaged in a black presentation case, and housed in a box with the United States Mint seal on the lid. The box fits into an outer sleeve with a beautiful gold foil image of Liberty. Coins and sets are accompanied by a certificate of authenticity with matching imagery.

American Eagle Gold Proof Coins are priced according to the range in which they appear on the Mint’s Pricing of Numismatic Gold, Commemorative Gold, and Platinum and Palladium Products table. Current pricing information is available here. These prices may be updated on a weekly basis on Wednesdays, based on the precious metals market. A detailed explanation about the Mint’s pricing strategy is available at https://catalog.usmint.gov/faqs-faqcategory-products-programs/payment-processing-charges-pricing.html

To sign up for REMIND ME alerts, visit:

The American Eagle Gold Proof One Ounce Coin, One-Tenth Ounce Coin and Four-Coin Set are included in the Authorized Bulk Purchase Program (ABPP) and are available to Authorized Bulk members. Products listed in this program will be eligible for early release, carry an AB suffix in the product code, and may carry a premium. Early released products are not eligible for discounts.

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

Note: To ensure that all members of the public have fair and equal access to United States Mint products, the United States Mint will not accept and will not honor orders placed prior to the official on-sale date of May 2,2024, at noon EDT.

