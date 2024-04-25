Submit Release
New attorneys to take state and federal oaths April 26

TOPEKA—Applicants who successfully passed the Kansas bar examination will be sworn in as Kansas attorneys at 9:30 a.m. Friday, April 26, at the Kansas Judicial Center. 

New attorneys can choose to be sworn in during the ceremony Friday or at another time by a state or federal judge. 

Chief Justice Marla Luckert will preside over the Supreme Court, and District Judge Toby Crouse will represent the U.S. District Court for the District of Kansas. 

Doug Shima, clerk of the Kansas appellate courts, will administer the state oath, and a federal courtroom deputy from the U.S. District Court will administer the federal oath. 

New attorneys

New attorneys eligible to be sworn in, listed alphabetically by county, are: 

Douglas
Alexandra Valin, Lawrence 
Sarah Catherine Wood, Lawrence 

Jackson
Yvonne Theresa SparrowSmith, Holton 

Johnson
Alexis Hannah Denny, Leawood 
Melody Elizabeth Isom, Leawood 
Connor William Works, Lenexa 
Lindsay Nicole Kornegay, Overland Park 
Kelly Maguire Simeon, Overland Park 
Allison McKenzie Sadler, Prairie Village 
Zachary Michael Taylor, Shawnee 
Jacob Thomas Overbey, Westwood
 
Neosho 
Tyler Scott Robertson, Galesburg 

Osage
Sydney Claire Walsh, Lyndon

Reno 
Joshua Wickham Ruhlmann, Hutchinson

Riley
Trisha Leigh-Anne Black, Fort Riley 
Katherine Charlotte Dorgan, Manhattan

Saline
Ashley Nicole Grams, Salina 

Sedgwick 
Molly Elizabeth Morgan, Wichita 
Cristina Silva, Wichita 

Shawnee 
Peter Lucas Harrison, Topeka 
Heather Ann Kellum, Topeka 
Maggie Lin Sigler, Topeka 
Kaylee Ann Stutz, Topeka 

Stevens 
Zack Martin Littell, Hugoton 

Wilson 
Jacob Lynn Green, Fredonia 

Out of state

Arizona 
Noel Kenmadu Ahaneku, Maricopa 
Chance Matthew Berndt, Phoenix 

Colorado 
Taylor Marie Fogg, Colorado Springs 

Guam 
Jessica Ann Lee, Garrigada 

Missouri 
Abigail Clare Breckenridge, Kansas City 
Wilson Robert Dean Ellis, Kansas City 
Brittany Kay Ussery, Kansas City 
Holly Christine VanOstran, Riverside 
Shelby Lynn Goetz, Riverside

New attorneys to take state and federal oaths April 26

