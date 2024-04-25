New attorneys to take state and federal oaths April 26
TOPEKA—Applicants who successfully passed the Kansas bar examination will be sworn in as Kansas attorneys at 9:30 a.m. Friday, April 26, at the Kansas Judicial Center.
New attorneys can choose to be sworn in during the ceremony Friday or at another time by a state or federal judge.
Chief Justice Marla Luckert will preside over the Supreme Court, and District Judge Toby Crouse will represent the U.S. District Court for the District of Kansas.
Doug Shima, clerk of the Kansas appellate courts, will administer the state oath, and a federal courtroom deputy from the U.S. District Court will administer the federal oath.
New attorneys
New attorneys eligible to be sworn in, listed alphabetically by county, are:
Douglas
Alexandra Valin, Lawrence
Sarah Catherine Wood, Lawrence
Jackson
Yvonne Theresa SparrowSmith, Holton
Johnson
Alexis Hannah Denny, Leawood
Melody Elizabeth Isom, Leawood
Connor William Works, Lenexa
Lindsay Nicole Kornegay, Overland Park
Kelly Maguire Simeon, Overland Park
Allison McKenzie Sadler, Prairie Village
Zachary Michael Taylor, Shawnee
Jacob Thomas Overbey, Westwood
Neosho
Tyler Scott Robertson, Galesburg
Osage
Sydney Claire Walsh, Lyndon
Reno
Joshua Wickham Ruhlmann, Hutchinson
Riley
Trisha Leigh-Anne Black, Fort Riley
Katherine Charlotte Dorgan, Manhattan
Saline
Ashley Nicole Grams, Salina
Sedgwick
Molly Elizabeth Morgan, Wichita
Cristina Silva, Wichita
Shawnee
Peter Lucas Harrison, Topeka
Heather Ann Kellum, Topeka
Maggie Lin Sigler, Topeka
Kaylee Ann Stutz, Topeka
Stevens
Zack Martin Littell, Hugoton
Wilson
Jacob Lynn Green, Fredonia
Out of state
Arizona
Noel Kenmadu Ahaneku, Maricopa
Chance Matthew Berndt, Phoenix
Colorado
Taylor Marie Fogg, Colorado Springs
Guam
Jessica Ann Lee, Garrigada
Missouri
Abigail Clare Breckenridge, Kansas City
Wilson Robert Dean Ellis, Kansas City
Brittany Kay Ussery, Kansas City
Holly Christine VanOstran, Riverside
Shelby Lynn Goetz, Riverside