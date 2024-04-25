New attorneys to take state and federal oaths April 26

TOPEKA—Applicants who successfully passed the Kansas bar examination will be sworn in as Kansas attorneys at 9:30 a.m. Friday, April 26, at the Kansas Judicial Center.

New attorneys can choose to be sworn in during the ceremony Friday or at another time by a state or federal judge.

Chief Justice Marla Luckert will preside over the Supreme Court, and District Judge Toby Crouse will represent the U.S. District Court for the District of Kansas.

Doug Shima, clerk of the Kansas appellate courts, will administer the state oath, and a federal courtroom deputy from the U.S. District Court will administer the federal oath.

New attorneys

New attorneys eligible to be sworn in, listed alphabetically by county, are:

Douglas

Alexandra Valin, Lawrence

Sarah Catherine Wood, Lawrence

Jackson

Yvonne Theresa SparrowSmith, Holton

Johnson

Alexis Hannah Denny, Leawood

Melody Elizabeth Isom, Leawood

Connor William Works, Lenexa

Lindsay Nicole Kornegay, Overland Park

Kelly Maguire Simeon, Overland Park

Allison McKenzie Sadler, Prairie Village

Zachary Michael Taylor, Shawnee

Jacob Thomas Overbey, Westwood



Neosho

Tyler Scott Robertson, Galesburg

Osage

Sydney Claire Walsh, Lyndon

Reno

Joshua Wickham Ruhlmann, Hutchinson

Riley

Trisha Leigh-Anne Black, Fort Riley

Katherine Charlotte Dorgan, Manhattan

Saline

Ashley Nicole Grams, Salina

Sedgwick

Molly Elizabeth Morgan, Wichita

Cristina Silva, Wichita

Shawnee

Peter Lucas Harrison, Topeka

Heather Ann Kellum, Topeka

Maggie Lin Sigler, Topeka

Kaylee Ann Stutz, Topeka

Stevens

Zack Martin Littell, Hugoton

Wilson

Jacob Lynn Green, Fredonia

Out of state

Arizona

Noel Kenmadu Ahaneku, Maricopa

Chance Matthew Berndt, Phoenix

Colorado

Taylor Marie Fogg, Colorado Springs

Guam

Jessica Ann Lee, Garrigada

Missouri

Abigail Clare Breckenridge, Kansas City

Wilson Robert Dean Ellis, Kansas City

Brittany Kay Ussery, Kansas City

Holly Christine VanOstran, Riverside

Shelby Lynn Goetz, Riverside