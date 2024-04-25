IU celebrating 2024 commencement across the state; Scott Dorsey to speak at IU Bloomington

IU will award 18,906 degrees at commencement ceremonies around the state. Photo by James Brosher, Indiana UniversityIndiana University will award nearly 19,000 degrees in commencement ceremonies and celebrations across the state from May 3 to 9.

The ceremonies will include student speakers who were selected to represent their graduating classes and a guest speaker for IU Bloomington.

This year, the start times for some ceremonies were moved to the evening where possible to make them more convenient for families traveling from out of town, and to allow for more school recognition events beforehand.

IU Bloomington

Scott Dorsey, a tech entrepreneur and IU Bloomington alumnus, will address graduates during the May 4 IU Bloomington undergraduate commencement ceremony.

Scott Dorsey. Photo by Emma Knutson

Dorsey, a 1989 graduate of the Kelley School of Business, is the managing partner of High Alpha, a venture studio that launches, scales and invests in enterprise cloud companies. He also earned an MBA in 1999 from the Kellogg Graduate School of Management at Northwestern University.

Prior to High Alpha, Dorsey co-founded ExactTarget and led the company as CEO and chairman to becoming a global marketing software leader. ExactTarget went public on the New York Stock Exchange in 2012 and was acquired by Salesforce in 2013.

Dorsey has experience serving on nonprofit boards, such as chairing the Indiana Sports Corp., and has been honored for his business and civic leadership, including being a two-time recipient of the Sagamore of the Wabash.

IU Bloomington’s student speakers will share converging messages about the power of mistakes and taking risks when they address their fellow graduates.

The May 3 graduate student speaker is Patrick Blackstone, a Ph.D. candidate in the Department of Physics in the College of Arts and Sciences who has done research in elementary particle physics. IU Bloomington’s undergraduate speaker is Hannah Pedersen, a biology major who will attend the IU School of Dentistry in the fall.

IUPUI

IUPUI’s May 9 commencement is a joint ceremony for graduate and undergraduate degree recipients.

The graduate speaker is Kidist Yasin, a doctoral student in the Lilly Family School of Philanthropy who is earning a degree in philanthropic studies. The undergraduate speaker is Faith Odiete, an Honors College Scholar and criminal justice major in the Paul H. O’Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs.

Commencement events

IU Bloomington’s graduate commencement ceremony will take place at 3 p.m. May 3 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, and the undergraduate commencement ceremony will be at 7:45 p.m. May 4 at Memorial Stadium.

IUPUI’s combined graduate and undergraduate commencement ceremony takes place at 7:45 p.m. May 9 at Carroll Stadium.

Dates and times for regional campus commencements:

IU Fort Wayne: 3 p.m. May 5 at Memorial Coliseum.

3 p.m. May 5 at Memorial Coliseum. IU Southeast: 10 a.m. May 6 at The Caesars Foundation of Floyd County Amphitheater.

10 a.m. May 6 at The Caesars Foundation of Floyd County Amphitheater. IU Kokomo: 10 a.m. May 7 at Campus Pavilion Lot.

10 a.m. May 7 at Campus Pavilion Lot. IUPUC: 10 a.m. May 7 at Circle K Fieldhouse at NexusPark.

10 a.m. May 7 at Circle K Fieldhouse at NexusPark. IU South Bend: 7 p.m. May 7 at the Joyce Center at the University of Notre Dame.

7 p.m. May 7 at the Joyce Center at the University of Notre Dame. IU Northwest: 10 a.m. Central Daylight Time May 8 at IU Northwest Savannah Parking Lot 2 (west section).

10 a.m. Central Daylight Time May 8 at IU Northwest Savannah Parking Lot 2 (west section). IU East: 10 a.m. May 9 at Whitewater Hall parking lot.

Notable

A few interesting facts about IU’s graduates: