OSCE seminar discusses investment climate and capital market in Turkmenistan

Innovative experiences in improving investment climate and advancing capital market were presented during an OSCE-organized seminar that took place on 24 and 25 April 2024 in Ashgabat.

The OSCE Centre in Ashgabat organized the event to facilitate the exchange of best practices in the attraction of direct foreign and domestic investments and formation of an efficient securities market infrastructure.

The event brought together representatives of the Ministry of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan, Ministry of Adalat (Justice), Ashgabat Stock Exchange, state and commercial banks, and institutions of higher education, as well as brokers and other capital market participants.

International experts delivered presentations on the investment security as a component of economic security and the role of domestic investment in the economic growth. They stressed the importance of foreign direct investment for development in terms of maximizing benefits and minimizing costs and elaborated on investments in infrastructure and energy sector.

“The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe recognizes the importance of creating a favorable business environment for countries seeking to attract investment and develop their private business sector, as well as to ensure economic security,” said John MacGregor, Head of the OSCE Centre in Ashgabat.

“This can be achieved, among other things, by promoting economic co-operation, developing institutional and human capacity, and, importantly, strengthening financial infrastructure,” added MacGregor.

Participants discussed securities market, its infrastructure, financial technologies and corporate governance in joint-stock companies. The seminar also addressed green finance instruments.