Aviation Carbon Fiber Market Surging Toward $4.4 Billion by 2031 | Allied Market Research

Aviation Carbon Fiber Market Share

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global aviation carbon fiber market garnered $1.5 billion in 2021 and is estimated to generate $4.4 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 11.4% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chains, competitive scenarios, and regional landscapes. This research offers valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for sustainable growth and gaining a competitive edge in the market.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A12804

The factors such as rapidly growing & booming aviation industry, expansion of aircraft fleets by airline operators and rising expenditure by government in the aviation sector are the primary factors expected to propel the growth of aviation carbon fiber market in China. China is expected to invest more than $80 billion in aviation projects to keep up with the increasing demand for air travel. Also, over the next 20 years, Chinese carriers are expected to expand their fleets by more than 1,500 aircraft, a number that represents 20% of the demand worldwide, which is expected to offer numerous growth opportunities for carbon fiber market during the forecast period.

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global aviation carbon fiber market based on raw material, type, end-use, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐫𝐚𝐰 𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥, the PAN-based carbon fiber segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for more than 90 percent of the global aviation carbon fiber market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. The segment is also expected to register the highest CAGR of 11.6% from 2022 to 2031.

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, the continuous segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to around 90 percent of the global aviation carbon fiber market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The segment is also expected to manifest the highest 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟏𝟏.𝟓% from 2022 to 2031.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/aviation-carbon-fiber-market/purchase-options

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐞𝐧𝐝 𝐮𝐬𝐞, the commercial segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding around three-fifth of the global aviation carbon fiber market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the military segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period.

Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly two-fifth of the global aviation carbon fiber market share. In addition, Asia-Pacific is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 12.7% during the forecast period.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation,

Nippon Steel Corporation,

SGL Carbon,

Teijin Limited,

Toray Industries, Inc.,

Hexcel Corporation,

Solvay,

Hyosung,

OJSC SvetlogorskKhimvolokno,

DowAksa.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global aviation carbon fiber market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A12804

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

The outbreak of COVID-19 reduced air transport and negatively impacted the aviation industry, which significantly decreased the demand for carbon fiber. The COVID-19 pandemic severely impacted global demand for carbon fiber and its composites due to parked commercial aircrafts, domestic & international travel disruptions, and restrictions on travel activities. However, post-pandemic, strategies are being developed by governments to increase the production of locally produced carbon fiber material, supporting the growth of the market. For instance, in 2021, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited signed a memorandum of understanding with Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited to develop and produce composite raw materials such as carbon fiber.

𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐖𝐞 𝐇𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐯𝐢𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/airplane-carbon-brake-disc-market-A10103 - Research Report 2023-2035

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/low-carbon-propulsion-market-A10081 - Research Report 2023-2035

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/aerospace-adhesives-market - Research Report 2023-2035