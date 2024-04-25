Enhancing Oregon Community Safety: Five City Police Departments Transform Behavioral Health outcomes with DrCloudEHR
We are thrilled to partner with the City Police Departments' BHUs," said Ramana Reddy, CEO at EnSoftek.BEAVERTON, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EnSoftek, Inc. announced that the Lake Oswego Police Department Behavioral Health Unit (BHU), along with the BHUs of the Canby, Oregon City, Milwaukie, and West Linn Police Departments, have successfully gone live with EnSoftek's digital healthcare platform, DrCloudEHR™.
"We are thrilled to partner with the City Police Departments' BHUs," said Ramana Reddy, CEO at EnSoftek. "DrCloudEHR will empower these dedicated teams to enhance their services and improve outcomes for the community."
This consortium of Behavioral Health Units in the City Police Departments of Clackamas County uses DrCloudEHR to track, document, and report on their interactions with community members to improve outcomes related to Behavioral Health Unit activities, which include the following visits:
Community Meetings
Interactions with clients and their families with/or without the client present
Mobile Visits with/without Police
Community Outreach Activities
Phone Contacts
DrCloudEHR facilitates the BHUs with the creation of comprehensive and standardized documentation, ensuring clear communication and seamless case management. The platform enables efficient tracking of interactions and outcomes, allowing the BHUs to analyze trends and measure the impact of their services. Additionally, DrCloudEHR fosters collaboration between officers and mental health professionals, leading to a more coordinated response to community needs.
The City Police Departments BHUs successfully implemented DrCloudEHR through an expedited process, transitioning from kickoff on February 22nd, 2024, to a fully operational system today. This rapid implementation shows the platform's user-friendliness and EnSoftek's commitment to supporting efficient service delivery. The adoption of DrCloudEHR by the City Police Departments BHUs marks a significant step forward in improving access to quality behavioral health services. EnSoftek is proud to support these dedicated teams in their mission to promote community well-being.
About EnSoftek / DrCloudEHR™
DrCloudEHR™ is a purpose-built digital health solution to redefine whole-person care and elevate the standard of value-based healthcare delivery. It seamlessly integrates clinical, executive, and financial data, harnessing the power of actionable intelligence. It is a transformative platform that enhances care coordination, streamlines operations, and fosters a tightly integrated, efficient healthcare delivery network. Its comprehensive approach is strategically designed to increase access to healthcare, facilitate recovery, and optimize therapeutic outcomes, revolutionizing healthcare delivery and management.
DrCloudEHR serves a range of health and human services agencies/providers/treatment centers, including public health, mental health/psychiatry, substance abuse/addiction, crisis services, family and children's services, intellectual/developmental disabilities, education/school health centers, veteran homes, and certified community behavioral health centers.
Follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.
For more information about DrCloudEHR and its suite of solutions, visit www.drcloudehr.com
About Behavioral Health Units in the City Police Departments of Clackamas County
The City Police Departments' Behavioral Health Units (BHUs) are dedicated teams of professionals who work collaboratively to address community members' behavioral health needs. Through proactive community outreach, mobile crisis intervention, and client consultations, the BHUs play a vital role in promoting public safety and well-being.
Al Lechner
EnSoftek, Inc.
+1 708-664-8300
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
YouTube