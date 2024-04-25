Investor Alert: Fintech Market is Not Registered

CANADA, April 25 - Released on April 25, 2024

The Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority of Saskatchewan (FCAA) warns investors of the online entity Fintech Market.

"Investors in Saskatchewan are urged to be cautious when considering investments with unregistered entities," FCAA Securities Division Executive Director Dean Murrison said. "Verifying the seller's registration status through the Canadian Securities Administrators' database at aretheyregistered.ca is essential."

Fintech Market claims to offer Saskatchewan residents trading opportunities, including cryptocurrency and "300+ trading instruments." This entity claims to offer Saskatchewan residents an opportunity to invest in a variety of products through the online website https:// fintechmarket-consulting com. This URL has been manually altered so as not to be interactive.

Fintech Market is not registered to trade or sell securities or derivatives in Saskatchewan. The FCAA cautions investors and consumers not to send money to companies that are not registered in Saskatchewan, as they may not be legitimate businesses.

If you have invested with Fintech Market or anyone claiming to be acting on their behalf, contact the FCAA's Securities Division at 306-787-5936.

In Saskatchewan, individuals or companies need to be registered with the FCAA to trade or sell securities or derivatives. The registration provisions of The Securities Act, 1988, and accompanying regulations, are intended to ensure that only honest and knowledgeable people are registered to sell securities and derivatives and that their businesses are financially stable.

Tips to protect yourself:

Always verify that the person or company is registered in Saskatchewan to sell or advise about securities or derivatives. To check registration, visit The Canadian Securities Administrators' National Registration Search at aretheyregistered.ca.

Know exactly what you are investing in. Make sure you understand how the investment, product, or service works.

Get a second opinion and seek professional advice about the investment.

Do not allow unknown or unverified individuals to remotely access your computer.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Lauren Caza

Justice

Regina

Phone: 306-787-5567

Email: lcaza2@gov.sk.ca