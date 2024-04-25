Brief Filed Asking Wisconsin Supreme Court to Overrule Ban on Drop Boxes in Wisconsin Elections: Statement from Attorney General Kaul

MADISON, Wis. – Below is a statement from Attorney General Josh Kaul regarding the filing of a response brief with the Wisconsin Supreme Court arguing that Wisconsin law does not prohibit the use of drop boxes as a way for Wisconsin voters to deliver their absentee ballots in Wisconsin elections.

“Voting should be safe, secure and accessible — and drop boxes are. Unfortunately, the use of drop boxes has been swept into the broader and baseless attacks on our elections and our democracy,” said Attorney General Kaul. “Through our filing, we’re arguing that Wisconsin law does not prohibit the use of drop boxes, and that clerks should be able to determine whether to offer this convenient method of voting in their communities.”