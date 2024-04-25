Submit Release
RBON helps address observational requirements for Early Warnings for All initiative

At the INFCOM-3 side event on 5 April, Fred Branski (USA) presented RBON's role in supporting early warnings. Participants were reminded of the recently updated RBON design process that is now more aligned with GBON's design process (Krunoslav Premec, WMO Secretariat). Representatives of the Working Groups on Infrastructure for each Regional Association (RA) reported on the progress with RBON implementation, lessons learned, and future plans in their respective RAs. These representatives included Ms Samantha Linnerts (South Africa) for RA I, Ms Lijuan Shi (China) for RA II, Mr Gaston Torres (Chile) for RA III, Mr Kerry Powery (Cayman Islands) for RA IV, Ms Regina Yulia Yasmin (Indonesia) for RA V, and Mr Fernando Belda (Spain) for RA VI.

Key actions identified during the side event for the successful implementation of RBON include:

  • Collaborating among neighbouring countries within and across the regions;
  • Ensuring more support to less advanced countries through bilateral cooperation and XB resources;
  • Consultating with experts from different Earth System domains;
  • Strengthening coordination and collaboration between INFCOM working groups and  corresponding RA working groups; and
  • Ensuring capacity development is an congoing activity.

The need for developing additional RBON outreach material was emphasized to sensitize different stakeholders and attract funding agencies to support RBON implementation.

For daily highlights, visit the ⁠INFCOM-3 dedicated webpage.

 

