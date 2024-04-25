Motel 6 Receives Franchisees' Choice Designation for the Fourth Year in a Row

TORONTO, ON, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Realstar Hospitality is thrilled to announce that Motel 6 has been named a recipient of the Canadian Franchise Association's (CFA) Franchisees' Choice Designation for the fourth consecutive year. The annual Franchisees' Choice Designation program recognizes Motel 6 for its accomplishments in franchise service.

"We are delighted to be recognized for the fourth year in a row. This recognition by our franchise community and the CFA is a tribute to our engaged franchisees and our team," said Irwin Prince, President & COO of Realstar Hospitality. "We are incredibly grateful to know the efforts of everyone in our hospitality group are recognized and appreciated by our franchise family."

For those considering a franchise opportunity, the Franchisees' Choice Designation is a powerful indicator of a brand's success and support. It signifies that a franchise like Motel 6 has earned strong backing through high satisfaction ratings from its franchisees. The 2024 Franchisees' Choice Designees, including Motel 6, showcase the diverse and high-quality options within the CFA network.

"We celebrate Franchisees' Choice Designees for exemplifying franchising's core principle of working in partnership, sharing success, and Growing Together®," says CFA President and Chief Executive Officer Sherry McNeil. "Our congratulations go out to this year's Franchisees' Choice Designees on receiving this outstanding vote of confidence from their franchisees."

About Motel 6

Motel 6 is an economy lodging brand with franchised locations throughout the United States and Canada. For more than 30 years, Motel 6 has been known to "leave the light on" for its guests, earning the chain the highest brand recognition in the economy lodging segment. Named the 2022 Best Budget-Friendly Hotel Brand by USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards, Motel 6 offers standard amenities including free Wi-Fi Internet access, free local calls, no long-distance access charges and expanded cable channel line-up. Most locations offer guest laundry facilities. For more information or to find a Motel 6 near you, visit Motel6.com.

About the Canadian Franchise Association

The Canadian Franchise Association (CFA) helps everyday Canadians realize the dream of building their own business through the power of franchising. The CFA advocates on issues that impact this dream on behalf of more than 550 corporate members and over 40,000 franchisees from many of Canada's best-known and emerging franchise brands. Beyond its role as the voice of the franchise industry, the CFA strengthens and develops franchising by delivering best-practice education and creating rewarding connections between Canadians and the opportunities in franchising. Franchising is the 12th largest industry in Canada and franchised businesses contribute over $120 billion per year to the Canadian economy, creating jobs for almost two million Canadians. Learn more at cfa.ca or FranchiseCanada.Online.

