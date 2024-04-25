Southern Yacht Charters Delivers Lowcountry Luxury Experience on Hilton Head
Southern Yacht Charters: Chart Your Course for Personalized Luxury on Hilton Head IslandHILTON HEAD ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Southern Yacht Charters, starting May 1st, is charting a course for a true Lowcountry experience, sailing from Shelter Cove Marina with customizable charters that deliver affordable luxury, comprehensive water activities, and genuine Southern charm.
"Southern Yacht Charters goes beyond the typical private yacht experience to incorporate the casual elegance of the Lowcountry culture, complete with customized options for guests, Southern food and flavors, and comfortable luxury," said Jonathan, owner of Southern Yacht Charters. "We are proud to offer experiences that are accessible and tailored for your group, whether you are looking for a relaxing brunch, a fireworks cruise, an adventurous day of water sports, or anything in between."
Customizable tours include half-day and full-day charters, brunch, dinner and sunset cruises, fireworks cruises on Tuesdays during Harbourfest in the summer, cruises to Daufuskie Island, and more. Southern Yacht Charters offers premiere water sports on charters, including a water slide, tubes, kayaks, and paddleboards to extend the fun on the water. SYC's menu focuses on Southern flavors such as barbeque and Lowcountry boil.
Southern Yacht Charters features extensive outdoor seating options as well as a climate-controlled indoor cabin. Guests looking for a party atmosphere can enjoy music via Bluetooth and an outdoor TV.
"If you are seeking an unforgettable experience in Hilton Head, our tours are entertaining and welcoming, laid back and luxurious—providing the perfect balance of relaxation and exhilaration on the water," Sands added. "It's a little more intimate and a little less formal than your traditional yacht experience, giving you a wonderful taste of yacht life on your own terms."
To learn more or book a Southern Yacht Charters, visit https://southernyachtcharters.com/
About Southern Yacht Charters
Southern Yacht Charters redefines the private Hilton Head yacht charter experience, offering a unique blend of casual elegance, Southern charm, and adventure. The 51-foot Leopard Power Catamaran provides dinner cruises, water sports, half-day adventures, sunset cruises, and more.
Jonathan Sands
Southern Yacht charteres
+1 843-350-5422
