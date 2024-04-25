SCHLITTERBAHN NEW BRAUNFELS WATERPARK TO OPEN NEW CHILDREN’S AREA FEATURING THE WORLD’S FIRST WATER COASTER FOR KIDS

Schatze’s Storybrook Park opens this Saturday, April 27

New Braunfels, Texas, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Schlitterbahn New Braunfels Waterpark opens the new Schatze’s Storybrook Park, the most highly anticipated new attraction at the park in over a decade, on Saturday, April 27. The new attraction features the world’s first water coaster for kids and three mini lands that include six new slides, a giant 1,200-gallon tipping bucket, and more than 70 interactive water features, spray toys and splash pads.

Additional seating for up to 200 guests is located in the new area, with shade structures and umbrellas providing even more comfort for park visitors. Guests can find their favorite Schatze souvenirs at the new Schatze’s Shoppe located next to Schatze’s Storybrook Park.

“We have an epic season planned in 2024 with the addition of Schatze’s Storybrook Park and other great new amenities and experiences for our guests,” said Vice President and General Manager Darren Hill. “These improvements to the park support our ongoing commitment to provide innovative, refreshing fun that brings families together to create lifelong memories and traditions that span generations.”

Schatze’s Storybrook Park features:

Bow Wow Blaster, the world’s first water coaster for kids.

Schatze’s Paw’nd, a land that features the Three Little Pugs body slides for smaller children.

Fur-Bidden Forest, a land that showcases a giant family water playground with an enormous 1,200-gallon tipping bucket, three new body slides for kids, and more than 70 interactive water features, sprayers and geysers.

Fairy Tail Trail, a land that provides even more water fun with mini slides and splash pads, along with an opportunity for kids to meet Schlitterbahn’s famous dachshund mascot, Schatze.

Other new experiences and amenities at the park in 2024 include a reimagined Hillside Tube Chute with a new bypass through roaring rapids and white water, the Hillside Terrace refreshment area with an unbeatable view of the park, new restrooms, lockers and changing areas. The park also will introduce Fast Lane, an upgraded service that allows guests to wait less and slide more.

The new area opens to the public at the Grand Opening ceremony at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 27, at Bow Wow Blaster in Schatze’s Storybrook Park. Season Passholders can preview the new attraction before the park opens to the public that day. It’s not too late to become a 2024 Season Passholder and take advantage of this exclusive benefit.

Online Media Kit

About Schlitterbahn New Braunfels

Schlitterbahn New Braunfels Waterpark has been voted World’s Best Waterpark for 25 years. Located on the banks of the spring-fed Comal River in New Braunfels, Texas, Schlitterbahn has 45 attractions in a unique natural setting on over 70 acres. Schlitterbahn has a staggering variety of river rides, waterslides, and adventures from mild to wild. Every section has a swim-up bar, areas for kids, and unique signature attractions. Any single section of Schlitterbahn is as large as most regional waterparks.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair Entertainment Company (NYSE: FUN), one of the largest regional amusement-resort operators in the world, is a publicly traded partnership headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio. Focused on its mission to make people happy by providing fun, immersive, and memorable experiences, the Company owns and operates 13 properties, consisting of 11 amusement parks, four separately gated outdoor water parks, and resort accommodations totaling more than 2,300 rooms and more than 600 luxury RV sites. Cedar Fair’s parks are located in Ohio, California, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Minnesota, Missouri, Michigan, Texas and Toronto, Ontario.

Attachment

Chris Ozimek Schlitterbahn New Braunfels (830) 625-2351 pr@schlitterbahn.com