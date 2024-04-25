United Language Group earns recognition as a John Deere Partner-level Supplier and Hall of Fame Supplier

ULG was selected for the honor in recognition of its dedication to providing translation and localization services of outstanding quality

Minneapolis, MN, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Language Group has earned recognition as a Partner-level supplier for 2023 and was inducted into the Supplier Hall of Fame in the John Deere Achieving Excellence Program. Hall of Fame status is given after a supplier attains a Partner-level rating for five consecutive years. The Partner-level status is Deere & Company’s highest supplier rating. The Minneapolis-based company was selected for the honor in recognition of its dedication to providing service of outstanding quality as well as its commitment to continuous improvement. Company employees accepted the recognition during formal ceremonies held on the 10th of April in Moline, Illinois.

United Language Group is a supplier of innovative marketing translation, curated machine translation, engaged linguists, eLearning localization and translation quality assurance to John Deere’s operation in Mannheim.

“I am very proud of the team and the partnership this award recognizes,” said Nicholas McMahon, CEO United Language Group. “To be honored, amongst thousands of global vendors, with induction into the Supplier Hall of Fame is the culmination of years of commitment and intelligence from our remarkable team of language, culture and AI professionals. ULG has grown with John Deere as they adopted a Smart Industrial operating model, helping them support global scale market expansion with digital products that improve the efficiency, self-reliance and value of the products that ultimately drive the world’s productivity.”

Suppliers who participate in the Achieving Excellence program are evaluated annually in several key performance categories, including quality, delivery, process alignment value creation and relationship. John Deere Supply Management created the program in 1991 to provide a supplier evaluation and feedback process that promotes continuous improvement.

About United Language Group

For over 20 years, United Language Group (ULG) has provided the language services required to overcome language barriers in a global marketplace and is now helping our customers reach digital first goals. As a language solutions partner built on quality processes and linguistic expertise, ULG is one of the world’s largest and most innovative translation, localization, and interpreting providers. With offices all over the world, ULG is the trusted partner for thousands of regulated and non-regulated businesses.

