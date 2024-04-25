Technip Energies Loading Systems launches the eMAX series, a new era for loading arms, and signs a strategic partnership agreement with Cascade Drives AB

On April 26, 2024, Loading Systems, a leading provider of fluid transfer system for the energy industry, subsidiary of Technip Energies (PARIS:TE), will celebrate its 50th anniversary in Sens (France, Burgundy) in presence of Roland Lescure, French Minister of Industry and Energy and Arnaud Pieton, CEO of Technip Energies. Since 1974, this energy industry’s leading supplier of fluid transfer systems has been providing marine loading arms for onshore and offshore use with different applications.

On the occasion of its 50th anniversary, Loading Systems announces the launch of the eMAX series, an advanced suite of electric and automatic loading arm products. In addition, Loading Systems has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Cascade Drives AB, a developer and manufacturer of electric linear actuators, to develop a series of electric actuators to be embedded in the new eMAX loading arms technology.

The eMAX series will leverage the partnership with Cascade Drives AB, by transitioning from hydraulic to electric actuators in loading arm solutions.

The new eMAX series offers the following features:

electric: Electric drives replace the conventional hydraulic system to operate the loading arms, offering new possibilities for automation and monitoring, as well as reducing maintenance needs and hydraulic oil leakage risks.

Monitoring: By integrating a data acquisition and processing architecture which can gather data during the operations, maintenance scheduling can be optimized, shifting from preventive or corrective maintenance to predictive maintenance.

Automatic: Automation minimizes human intervention usually needed to connect and disconnect the marine loading arm by integrating fully automated sequences, resulting in safer and faster operations with less intensive training requirements.

X – Cross Applications: the eMAX series is suitable for any kind of application such as petrochemicals, LNG, ammonia or liquid CO 2 in various loading configurations.

Eric Morilhat, Managing Director of Technip Energies Loading Systems, commented: “Innovation has always been part of Loading Systems DNA, and I would like to thank our teams for their continuous engagement as we celebrate today our 50th anniversary. Our new eMAX series sets a new standard for the loading arms industry by automating the process, incorporating monitoring instruments for easier maintenance, and using electric actuators ready for future enhancements. That is why the strategic collaboration with Cascade Drives AB aiming at leveraging their technology of electric actuators, will strengthen our offering, with the ultimate goal of providing sustainable loading arms solutions designed to reduce the OPEX of our clients.”

Kristian Floresjö, CEO of Cascade Drives AB, stated: “We are excited to be part of the electrifying evolution of the loading arms industry. Our unique technology of electric actuators seems to be a perfect fit for the specific requirements in a loading system. We are thrilled to work with one of the major players within the industry, combining extensive technical and commercial experience. The partnership will allow us to focus on the specific requirements and get firsthand feedback on improvements. The collaboration with Loading Systems will speed up the transition to a more sustainable loading arms solution.”

About Technip Energies

Technip Energies is a leading Engineering & Technology company for the energy transition, with leadership positions in LNG, hydrogen and ethylene as well as growing market positions in blue and green hydrogen, sustainable chemistry and CO 2 management. The Company benefits from its robust project delivery model supported by an extensive technology, products and services offering.

Operating in 34 countries, our 15,000 people are fully committed to bringing our clients’ innovative projects to life, breaking boundaries to accelerate the energy transition for a better tomorrow.

Technip Energies shares are listed on Euronext Paris. In addition, Technip Energies has a Level 1 sponsored American Depositary Receipts (“ADR”) program, with its ADRs trading over the counter.

For further information: www.ten.com

