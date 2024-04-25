Submit Release
Sonor Investments Limited (TSX VENTURE:SNI.PR.A) Dividend Declaration (Amended)

TORONTO, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following amendment has been made to the “Dividend Declaration” announcement released on April 23, 2024.

The Record date has been corrected from September 2, 2024 to September 3, 2024.

All other details remain unchanged.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Company Contacts:  
   
Mr. Michael Gardiner Ms. Rosabell Chung Hun
Chairman & CEO Treasurer & CFO
(416) 369-1499 (416) 369-1499


