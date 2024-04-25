New data shows slight dip in sexually transmitted infections in Minnesota

News Release

April 25, 2024

Overall, sexually transmitted infections (STIs) decreased by 3% from 2022 to 2023, according to the new Annual Summary of Reportable STIs in Minnesota from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH); however, health officials note that even a slight decrease on already high rates mean STIs are still a significant issue in Minnesota.

Total STI cases reported to MDH dropped from 32,072 cases in 2022 to 31,232 in 2023, according to the new data. During that same time period, however, there were 324 newly diagnosed HIV infections, a 24% increase from 2022 and the largest number of HIV infections in more than a decade. Additionally, there were 29 cases of congenital syphilis, a 44% increase and the highest level in at least 40 years. Congenital syphilis occurs when a pregnant person passes their syphilis infection on to their fetus during pregnancy.

“STIs and HIV are highly preventable, but we continue to see high numbers of reported cases and the large increase in HIV and congenital syphilis infections is troubling,” said Dr. Ruth Lynfield, state epidemiologist and medical director at MDH. “To reverse these trends, we urge anyone who is sexually active to reduce the risk to themselves and others with prevention steps, testing and treatment.”

There are many ways to reduce your risk of contracting STIs and HIV, including consistent and correct condom use during sex and not sharing equipment used for injection drug use, tattoos or piercing. In some people, doxycycline for post-exposure prophylaxis, or doxy PEP, can prevent some STIs, including syphilis, after an exposure. Pre-exposure prophylaxis, or PrEP, is a daily prescription medication that can prevent HIV infection when taken consistently and correctly. People can talk to a health care provider about these medications, and free or low-cost options may be available. Find more information about Paying for PrEP on MDH’s website.

Other trends in 2023:

Chlamydia remained the most reported STI in the state with 21,767 cases, a 1.6% decrease compared to 2022. Teens and young adults age 15 to 24 accounted for 59% of the cases.

remained the second most reported STI in Minnesota, with 7,717 cases reported in 2023, a 5.5% decrease compared to 2022.

Syphilis cases (not including congenital syphilis) decreased 5% from 2022 with 1,748 cases in 2023. In previous years, most early syphilis cases were among men who have sex with men (MSM). In 2023, 30% of early syphilis cases were among females, up from 10% in 2024. This suggests a concerning demographic shift in the population diagnosed with early syphilis.

“It is encouraging to see a decrease in overall cases reported, but we are concerned about the continued high levels of syphilis, chlamydia and gonorrhea as well as the increase in reported HIV infections,” said Christine Jones, STI, HIV and TB section manager for MDH. “We are also concerned about the inequities of how these diseases impact some people more than others.”

Traditionally, most new HIV diagnoses were among white, non-Hispanic and Black/African American (non-Hispanic) racial groups. In 2023, however, Hispanic Minnesotans comprised 22% of new diagnoses, up from an average of 14% over the prior five years (2018-2022). Two-thirds (66%) of new HIV cases now affect communities of color.

While additional time is needed to determine the causes of these demographic shifts, social and structural issues like racism, HIV stigma, homophobia, poverty and access to insurance and high-quality health care continue to drive health disparities.

MDH partners with local public health and funds community-based programs that provide STI and HIV services and prevention resources throughout Minnesota. These programs offer prevention education and testing services in metro and Greater Minnesota and support for people who need care and sterile syringe access. These programs also offer supportive services like referrals to care, housing, food support and other assistance targeted at the social determinants of health.

For people exposed to STIs or HIV, testing and appropriate treatment are key components in both identifying infection and preventing further transmission. Visit the Minnesota Family Planning & STI Hotline website and MDH HIV Prevention Grantees for testing sites and other resources.

