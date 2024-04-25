MDC invites the public to a free fishing day at Blind Pony Hatchery May 11

SWEET SPRINGS, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites kids to a free fishing day at Blind Pony Hatchery Conservation Area (CA) on May 11 from 8:30-11:00 a.m.

Kids ages 15 and younger will get to experience catch and release fishing from the hatchery ponds. Fishing poles and lures will be provided for those who need them, and participants are not required to have a fishing permit.

Registration is required and can be done at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/42X. All participants must be accompanied by an adult. Questions about this event can be directed to the hatchery office at 660-335-4531. Blind Pony Hatchery CA is located at 16285 Blind Pony Hatchery Drive in Sweet Springs.