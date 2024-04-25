XEALTH NAMED TO NEWSWEEK’S WORLD’S BEST DIGITAL HEALTH COMPANIES 2024 LIST

SEATTLE, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xealth, the leader in enabling digital health at scale, today announced that it has been named to Newsweek’s list of the World’s Best Digital Health Companies 2024. This prestigious award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

“Our goal has always been to deepen connections between patients and care teams through familiar technology,” said Mike McSherry, CEO and co-founder of Xealth. “By leveraging Xealth’s digital health platform to centralize digital health assets and tools within the EHR, care teams can digitally order, monitor and measure the use of these materials, providing transparency in the adoption and effectiveness of programs. We are excited to be recognized by Newsweek’s World’s Best Digital Health Companies.”

The World’s Best Digital Health Companies 2024 ranking lists the top 400 companies from over 35 different countries. The winners were ranked across seven market segments: Data Analytics, Diagnostics, Health Records, Medical Management, Prevention, Telehealth and Treatment.

The top list is based on three pillars: financial performance, impact and online engagement. For each area, Statistica analyzed data from a range of sources assessing each company’s financial strength, expertise of the leadership team and quality of its product or service as well as engagement by users:

Financial Performance: Statista analyzed financial data from publicly available sources. Xealth has shown deep market traction, with customers including nearly 30 major health systems, such as Advocate Aurora Health, Banner Health, Baystate, Children’s Wisconsin, ChristianaCare, Duke Health, The Froedtert & the MCW health network, Providence, Scripps Health, Southern Illinois Health, Stanford and UPMC.

Impact: Statista cooperated with data and market intelligence company HolonIQ to assess a company in different impact dimensions, encompassing factors such as the quality and uniqueness of their product/service, as well as the expertise of their leadership team. Working across clinical lines and with more than 12M digital health orders sent, Xealth has the breadth of data to see what has captured hospitals’ interest and what’s working.

Online Engagement: Staying within current workflows, Xealth has engaged more than 100,000 providers and 3M patients, with patient engagement rates of up to 80%. Enrollment rate improvement among patient and employer digital health programs can reach nearly 500%.

About Xealth

Xealth scales digital health programs for leading health systems, enabling clinicians to integrate, prescribe and monitor digital health tools to drive patient and provider engagement and utilization. Through the secure Xealth platform, clinicians order the right digital health tools and programs for patients directly from the EHR workflow either automatically or with a click of a button, send these digital health orders to the patient’s email or patient portal, and then monitor activity. Xealth spun out of Providence St. Joseph Health (PSJH) in 2017, and investors include Advocate, Cleveland Clinic, MemorialCare Innovation Fund, McKesson Ventures, Oracle, Philips, and ResMed as well as Providence Ventures, Stanford and UPMC.

For more information, visit www.xealth.com

