Increasing Investment in Infrastructure Drives Global FRP Bridge Market Towards US$ 1 Billion by 2034, Fueled by CAGR of 6.10% | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The FRP bridge market expands as engineers and architects value FRP bridges for their durability and cost-effectiveness. Government regulations on sustainable materials enhance demand amid environmental concerns.

NEWARK, Del, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Future Market Insights (FMI), the global market size for FRP bridges is estimated to be around US$ 573.30 Million in 2024. It is projected to exhibit a CAGR growth of 6.10% over the forecast period, with an estimated market size of US$ 1 Billion in 2034.



Infrastructure development projects are on the rise globally, particularly in countries like India, China, and the United Kingdom. These projects require sturdy and durable bridge materials that can withstand the test of time. This has opened new doors for FRP bridges, which have numerous advantages over traditional bridges made from materials like steel and concrete.

Governments worldwide are promoting the use of sustainable and durable construction materials due to the rising awareness of the environmental impact on the surroundings. Engineers and architects are also recognizing the benefits of FRP bridges in terms of longevity and cost-effectiveness. This is why, there is a growing demand for FRP bridges in the construction and infrastructure development sector.

Urbanization and modernization are also expanding in countries like Japan, China, and India, leading to the construction of new bridges and the renovation of existing ones, leading to lightweight bridge solutions being in demand, particularly in areas with challenging terrain or environmental conditions. Innovations in FRP technology have also led to enhanced strength and durability of bridge structures, making them ideal for these projects.

“Product development and keeping up with the latest innovations in the industry is very essential in this market. Companies in the FRP bridge market must invest in research and development to innovate new FRP bridge solutions, such as modular systems, pedestrian bridges, and trail bridges. This will help them enhance durability, ease of installation, and performance in various environmental conditions,” – opines Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Key Takeaways from the Market Study:

The glass fiber segment dominates the global FRP bridge market with a CAGR of 5.80% .

. On the basis of the resin type, the vinyl ester segment leads the FRP bridge market with a CAGR of 5.70% .

. The FRP bridge market in the United States is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.30% through 2034.

through 2034. The FRP bridge market in China is estimated to rise at a 6.40% CAGR through 2034.

through 2034. The FRP bridge market in Japan has the potential to increase at 7.50% CAGR through 2034.

through 2034. The United Kingdom's chemical vapor deposition market is predicted to rise by 6.90% CAGR through 2034.

through 2034. The chemical vapor deposition market in South Korea is very likely to grow at a CAGR of 7.10% through 2034.



Competitive Landscape:

FRP bridges are becoming increasingly popular due to their lightweight, durable, and corrosion-resistant nature.

The market for FRP bridges is highly competitive, with many companies worldwide vying for a share of the market.

Some of the most prominent companies in this market include B&B FRP Manufacturing Inc., Bedford Reinforced Plastics, Composite Advantage, LLC., Creative Pultrusions, Inc., CTS Bridges Ltd, etc.

Key players in the market often collaborate with government bodies and defense entities to develop innovative solutions that meet specific infrastructure and defense requirements.

Key Companies Profiled:

B&B FRP Manufacturing Inc.

Bedford Reinforced Plastics

Composite Advantage, LLC.

Creative Pultrusions, Inc.

CTS Bridges Ltd

Strongwell Corporation

Hughes Brothers, Inc.

Fibrelite

Exel Composites

RS Technologies Inc.

Tuf-Bar

Diversified Structural Composites

Kenway Corporation

Ten Cate

Martin Marietta Composites

Owens Corning

AIT Bridges

ACE Advanced Composite Engineering GmbH

Sireg Geotech Srl

Molded Fiber Glass Companies

Recent Developments:

The Greenway Bridge Deck Improvement Project, completed in January 2024, saw the upgrade of bridges along the Neuse River Trail at mile markers 2.75 and 11.5 with FRP decking. Meanwhile, the House Creek Trail's bridge at mile marker .25 was outfitted with concrete decking, enhancing safety through improved non-slip surfaces.

In May 2023, CCG's FRP panels played a pivotal role in rehabilitating the historic Northampton Street Bridge, addressing weight concerns while offering expanded shared-use paths. Executed by the Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission, this project extended the bridge's lifespan significantly, thereby reducing maintenance requirements.

In May 2021, Bedford Reinforced Plastics introduced its FRP pedestrian and trail bridge line, featuring the ReadySpan system. Crafted from premium-grade FRP, these bridges were engineered for seamless installation and long-lasting resilience, promising decades of low-maintenance service even in challenging environments.



FRP Bridge Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Type:

Glass Fiber

Carbon Fiber

By Resin Type:

Vinyl Ester

Polyester

Others



By Manufacturing Process:

Pultrusion

Hand Lay-Up

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Europe



