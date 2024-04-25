U.S. Chamber: EPA Power Plant Rule Latest Example of ‘Contradictory’ Energy Policy

WASHINGTON, D.C.—Marty Durbin, Senior Vice President of Policy at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, made the following statement today regarding the Environmental Protection Agency’s final power plant rule:

“We are reviewing the final rule but are increasingly concerned with the administration’s contradictory approach to energy policy. With near daily reminders that electricity demand will increase exponentially – for data centers, AI, new manufacturing facilities, and the ever-increasing electrification of the economy – we are concerned the rule would significantly restrict electricity supply necessary to meet that demand. Accelerating the energy transition and providing reliable, affordable electricity are not mutually exclusive, but they will require thoughtful policies such as comprehensive permitting reform, increased domestic production and processing of critical materials and minerals, and building out natural gas infrastructure to shore up reliability and help support more renewable energy.

”We encourage the Administration to take a step back and develop a comprehensive, realistic approach which doesn’t undercut its own longer-term objectives.”

​