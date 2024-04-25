AgencyBloc and Ideon Partner to Enhance the Benefits Quoting Experience for Agencies

This integration provides insurance agencies access to a vast carrier network

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgencyBloc , provider of insurance growth enablement solutions catering to the health, senior, and benefits industries, has partnered with Ideon , provider of application program interface (API) solutions that connect insurtechs and insurance carriers in the health and benefits industry.



In the health and group benefits sector, accessing carrier products and data efficiently is especially challenging for insurance agencies. The traditional approach of navigating multiple carrier websites is time-consuming and prone to missed opportunities. However, the collaboration between Ideon and AgencyBloc solves this challenge by integrating real-time data from Ideon’s carrier network into the AgencyBloc Quote+ platform .

“Ideon’s API has proven instrumental in our efforts to bolster the visibility of group benefit options for agencies, while simultaneously broadening distribution channels for carriers," said Bob Burns, chief product officer at AgencyBloc . "This innovative partnership has enhanced our approach to connecting agencies with carrier products, facilitating seamless collaboration and overall efficiency in group benefit selection and enrollment."

AgencyBloc’s Quote+ platform empowers over 5,500 insurance agencies with a comprehensive solution to quote, compare, and enroll group benefit plans for employers. In an era where employers prioritize affordable yet comprehensive options for their employees, Quote+ leads the way in facilitating these choices.

“We’re proud to partner with AgencyBloc and power its Quote+ platform with broader access to health and group benefits plans,” said Ideon CEO Steve Swad . “This partnership not only equips agencies and brokers with a modern, digital quoting experience but also empowers them to better support their clients with plans that meet their unique needs.”

The collaboration between Ideon and AgencyBloc is poised to change the way in which carriers distribute their products and how agencies evaluate group benefit plans for their customers.

About Ideon

Ideon is the way health insurance carriers and employee benefits providers connect with technology partners to deliver seamless consumer experiences at every stage of the member journey. Ideon is not the websites or apps one uses to choose a plan or find a doctor. It is the infrastructure, the ‘pipes,’ that simplify the complex exchange of quoting, enrollment, and eligibility data between carriers and the technology partners so that they can, in turn, deliver health and employee benefits to hundreds of millions of Americans every day. Ideon’s APIs transmit billions of data points between InsurTechs and insurance carriers, powering an amazing benefits experience for all. Faster. Better. Awesomely. To learn more, please visit: www.ideonapi.com .

About AgencyBloc

AgencyBloc is the #1 recommended insurance industry growth platform that serves the health, senior, and benefits industry with a suite of solutions that can be strategically utilized to support the operational and growth needs of independent insurance agencies, GAs, IMO/FMOs, call centers, and carriers. To learn more about AgencyBloc and Plus Suite, visit www.agencybloc.com .

Media Contact:

Jennifer Overhulse

St. Nick Media Services

jen@stnickmedia.com

859-803-6597