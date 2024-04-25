Cell Banking Outsourcing Market Size to Surpass USD 35.40 Billion by 2031 at 16.27% CAGR
Cell Banking Outsourcing Market Surges with Increasing Demand for Biologic TherapiesAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Cell Banking Outsourcing Market has emerged as a thriving sector, driven by the rising demand for biologic therapies and the need for specialized services in cell line development and storage. According to SNS Insider, the cell banking outsourcing market was valued at USD 10.03 billion in 2023, and it is projected to experience remarkable growth, reaching USD 35.40 billion by 2031, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.27% during the forecast period of 2024-2031.
The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the cell banking outsourcing market, encompassing services such as master cell banking, working cell banking, cell line characterization, and cell line storage. It covers various therapeutic areas, including cancer, autoimmune disorders, and regenerative medicine, as well as different types of cell lines, such as mammalian, microbial, and stem cells.
Market Analysis
The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the corresponding surge in demand for biologic therapies have fueled the growth of the cell banking outsourcing market. Additionally, the need for cost-effective and efficient cell line development and storage solutions has driven pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to outsource these services to specialized providers.
List of Cell Banking Outsourcing Companies Profiled in Report:
• Charles River Laboratories International
• Lonza Group Ltd.
• SGS SA
• Goodwin Biotechnology Inc.
• Eurofins Scientific SE
• ViruSure GmbH
• WuXi AppTec Inc.
• BioReliance Corporation
• a unit of Merck KGaA
• Toxikon Corporation
• Texcell Inc
Emerging Trends and Opportunities
• Advancements in cell line engineering: Innovations in cell line engineering techniques, such as gene editing and synthetic biology, are enabling the development of more potent and targeted biologic therapies, creating new opportunities for cell banking outsourcing providers.
• Expansion of regenerative medicine: The rapidly growing field of regenerative medicine, including stem cell therapies and tissue engineering, is driving the demand for reliable and compliant cell banking services.
• Adoption of automation and digitalization: The implementation of automated systems and digital technologies in cell banking processes is enhancing efficiency, accuracy, and traceability, making outsourcing services more attractive to biopharmaceutical companies.
Challenges and Considerations
• Regulatory compliance and quality control: Maintaining strict regulatory compliance and ensuring high-quality standards in cell banking operations are critical challenges that outsourcing providers must address.
• Intellectual property protection: Ensuring the protection of intellectual property rights and maintaining confidentiality is a crucial consideration for both outsourcing providers and their clients.
• Logistical challenges: The transportation and storage of cell lines, particularly for temperature-sensitive materials, pose logistical challenges that require specialized infrastructure and expertise.
Cell Banking Outsourcing Industry Segmentation as Follows:
By Type:
• Master Cell Banking
• Working Cell Banking
• Viral Cell Banking
By Cell Type:
• Stem Cell
- Cord Cell Banking
- Embryonic Stem Cell Banking
- Adult Stem Cell Banking
- Dental Stem Cell Banking
- IPS Stem Cell Banking
• Non-Stem Cell
By Phase:
• Bank Storage
- Master Cell Bank Storage
- Working Cell Bank Storage
- Cell Storage Stability Testing
• Bank Characterization & Testing
- Safety Testing
- Viral Cell Banks
- Microbial Cell Banks
- Gene Expression Testing
- Karyology Testing
- Gene Sequencing Testing
• Bank Preparation
- Master Cell Bank Preparation
- Working Cell Bank Preparation
Key Takeaways
• The cell banking outsourcing market is experiencing substantial growth, driven by the increasing demand for biologic therapies and the need for specialized cell line development and storage services.
• Advancements in cell line engineering, the expansion of regenerative medicine, and the adoption of automation and digitalization are driving innovation and creating new opportunities in the market.
• Addressing challenges related to regulatory compliance, intellectual property protection, and logistical constraints is crucial for outsourcing providers to maintain a competitive edge.
Recent Developments
• In February 2023, Company A launched a state-of-the-art cell banking facility, offering comprehensive services for cell line development, characterization, and storage, catering to the growing needs of the biopharmaceutical industry.
• Company B announced a strategic partnership with a leading stem cell research institute in April 2023, collaborating on the development of advanced stem cell banking solutions for regenerative medicine applications.
• Company C unveiled a new automated cell banking system in March 2023, leveraging advanced robotics and digital technologies to enhance efficiency, traceability, and scalability in cell line storage and retrieval processes.
The cell banking outsourcing market is poised for remarkable growth, fueled by the increasing demand for biologic therapies, the expansion of regenerative medicine, and the adoption of innovative technologies. By addressing regulatory challenges, intellectual property concerns, and logistical complexities, outsourcing providers can position themselves as reliable partners for biopharmaceutical companies seeking efficient and cost-effective cell line development and storage solutions.
