Everest Launches Entrepreneurship Giveaway Contest for Free Ice and Water Vending Machine

APOPKA, Fla., April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everest Ice and Water Systems, a leader vending technology, is announcing a giveaway contest for a brand new Everest ice and water vending machine. Hosted entirely online, the competition is intended for new entrepreneurs in the ice and water vending industry, with the goal of helping the winner launch a new venture in this overlooked but rewarding space.



Everest’s proprietary technology transforms the way ice and water is sold, helping entrepreneurs maximize income from vending machines while minimizing numerous expenses and offering a superior customer experience. By gifting one of its vending machines to the winner, Everest will provide an entrepreneur with the necessary equipment to create a profitable and reliable source of passive income.

Entrepreneurs of all experience levels are encouraged to participate, though previous experience in related fields such as food service or retail is preferred. Applicants must submit a basic operational plan outlining which areas they intend to target and how they will serve their customers. Likewise, applicants must propose a legally permissible location for the vending machine in the United States. Selected candidates will be interviewed by the Everest team, with the winner to be announced in June.

Since 2016, many entrepreneurs have taken advantage of the low capital investment, ease of installation, and minimal maintenance required for Everest’s vending machines to start side hustles and generate a quick return on investment. The giveaway also aligns with Everest’s overarching mission of harnessing its cutting-edge technology to accelerate the growth of small businesses and solo ventures.

According to Ben Gaskill, Everest’s VP of sales, “The essence of entrepreneurship lies in spotting wise investment opportunities. Our vending machines stand out in their ability to generate income, day and night.”

Dan Doromal, VP of operations, adds, “We’re honored to help entrepreneurs reach a new level of financial prosperity by capitalizing on the incredible convenience and efficiency of state-of-the-art ice maker technology.”

In the coming years, Everest aims to play a central role in establishing ice and water vending as a lucrative and growing industry for entrepreneurs who want to build financial independence while minimizing the time, effort, and money involved.

ABOUT

Everest Ice and Water Systems, headquartered in Apopka, FL since 2019, with its patented, innovative, and eco-friendly technology, has made the company’s Everest VX series the best-selling ice and water vending machine in the United States. Everest uses the most advanced proprietary components to replace the typical ineffective ice delivery service with an eco-friendly alternative.

