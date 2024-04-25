Materials informatics Market Size to Worth USD 1,572.93 Million by 2033

The global materials informatics market size is calculated at USD 252.9 million in 2024 and is estimated to be worth around USD 1,572.93 million by 2033, expanding at a notable CAGR of 23.05% from 2024 to 2033.

Ottawa, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Precedence Research, the global materials informatics market size reached USD 197.6 million in 2023. Application in various sectors like material science, pharmaceutical, chemical, food science, manufacturing, and energy contributes to the growth of the market.



Materials Informatics Market Revenue (USD Million), by Materials

Materials 2020 2021 2022 2023 Organic Materials 25.0 37.4 52.3 67.8 Inorganic Materials 38.1 56.7 78.5 100.9 Hybrid Materials 9.3 14.5 21.3 29.0

Materials Informatics Market Revenue (USD Million), by Application

Application 2020 2021 2022 2023 Chemical Industries 25.2 38.1 52.8 67.9 Dyes 11.5 17.4 23.9 30.7 Research and Development Agencies 14.3 21.4 30.1 39.4 Others 21.3 31.8 45.2 59.7

Materials Informatics Market Revenue (USD Million), by Technique

Technique 2020 2021 2022 2023 Digital Annealer 28.1 42.0 58.2 75.0 Deep Tensor 20.8 30.9 43.6 57.1 Statistical Analysis 13.9 21.1 29.4 37.9 Genetic Algorithm 9.5 14.5 20.8 27.6

The materials informatics market is a field that applies principles of data science and informatics to engineering and materials science to improve the use, understanding, selection, discovery, and development of materials. The growth of the market depends on the strength of database and artificial intelligence protocols comprising deep learning (DL) and machine learning (ML) frameworks.

Materials informatics is directed to proceed with materials discovery by using data science and computational intelligence. The use of the IT sector increases the importance of AI and big data, and the issue of power consumption has been highlighted for the development of the market. Materials informatics is one of the best technologies in the material development field because of its potential to reduce the costs and time needed to discover innovative materials. The increasing use of data-driven analytics in material science contributes to the growth of the market.

Key Insights

North America dominated the market with the largest market share of 36.58% in 2023.

Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period of 2024-2033.

By material, the inorganics materials segment has held a major market share of 51.06% in 2023.

By material, the hybrid materials segment is the fastest-growing during the forecast period.

By application, the chemical industries segment has accounted for the biggest market share of 34.36% in 2023.



Regional Stance

North America dominated the materials informatics market in 2023. The North American region dominates when it comes to various sectors like electronics, automotive, energy, and aerospace, which have a high demand for advanced materials that contribute to the growth of the market.

The U.S. materials informatics market size was USD 61.5 million in 2023, calculated at USD 78.54 million in 2024 and is projected to hit around 480.44 million by 2033, with a CAGR of 22.82% during the forecast time period.



Government of Canada’s materials informatics approach towards the manufacturing of new coatings and materials. Canada has the highest number of materials informatics (MI) startups like AI Materia and Phaseshift Technologies. The US government's Materials Genome Initiative (MGI) focused on the necessity for materials data infrastructure to accelerate innovation.

In April 2023, in the United States, Preferred Computational Chemistry (PFCC) launched the Matlantis high-speed universal atomistic simulator for AI-driven material discovery.



Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period of 2024-2033. The rising manufacturing industries in countries like China, Japan, and South Korea led to the growth of the materials informatics market. Asia-Pacific invests in new innovative materials development in different industries like electronics and automotive, leading to the growth of the market. China is the most low-cost automotive product manufacturer in the Asia-Pacific region.

In January 2023, most of the Japanese materials manufacturers developed a new strategy to use artificial intelligence to analyze 100 years' worth of experiment data to speed up the development of new materials.



Scope of Materials Informatics Market

Report Coverage Details CAGR 23.05% from 2024 to 2033 Market Size in 2023 USD 197.6 Million Market Size in 2024 USD 252.9 Million Market Size by 2033 USD 1,572.93 Million Largest Market North America Base Year 2023 Forecast Year 2024 to 2033 Historical Year 2021-2022 Segments Covered By Material, By Technique, By Application and By Regions Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Report Highlights

By Material Type

The inorganics materials segment dominated the market in 2023. Inorganic materials play a main role in many fields due to their unique properties. Inorganic materials are widely used in ceramic industries to make earthenware, porcelain, and stoneware. These materials are used in glass, which is made of silica, an inorganic material used for making optical fibers, windows, and containers. In semiconductors and electronics, inorganic materials are used. Silicon is an inorganic material used in diodes, integrated circuits, and transistors like electronic devices. Inorganic materials are used as catalysts in many reactions and are also used in making metals and alloys to improve their properties. These materials have various applications in biomedical, energy, environmental, and high-temperature furnaces.

In November 2023, the Robotic chemistry lab joined Google AI to predict and then make new inorganic materials. The Materials Project may visualize the atomic structure of materials. The Gnome calculated this (Ba₆Nb₇O₂₁) compound is one of the new materials.



The hybrid materials segment is the fastest-growing during the forecast period. Hybrid functional materials, composed of organic and inorganic components, are considered in many platforms whose applications in mechanics, electronics, optics, catalysis, energy storage, informatics, sensors, and medicine field have represented a development for human well-being. The hybrid materials may be used for a wide range of applications like biology, environment, and medicine, for example, as separation devices and membranes, fuel and solar cells, catalysts, sensors, and functional smart coatings.

In July 2023, advanced copper-free hybrid friction material composites were introduced by Ferodo®'s original equipment (OE) braking business.

In December 2023, Quantum Composites launched the first hybrid carbon fiber materials.

By Application

The chemical industries segment held the largest share of the material informatics market. Chemical industries invest heavily in research and development activities to develop new materials with improved properties, enhanced performance, and reduced environmental impact. Material informatics offers a cost-effective and efficient means of screening vast material libraries, predicting material properties, and identifying promising candidates for further experimental validation. Chemical industries are subject to stringent regulatory requirements. Material informatics enables chemical industries to assess the environmental, and regulatory implications of materials early in the development process, allowing companies to make informed decisions and mitigate compliance risks.

Market Dynamics

Driver

Rising use in self-driving labs

With the increase in automated testing and self-driving labs (SDLs) across materials sciences and chemicals, there is a significant challenge in scheming the best autonomous lab for problem-based published studies. SDLs are new tools that include automated testing workflows with algorithm-selected testing variables. These autonomous testing tools may navigate the complex and expanding reaction spaces with an order unattainable through human-led manual testing by allowing researchers to discover larger and more complex testing systems. These factors lead to the growth of the materials informatics market.

Restraint

Lack of awareness and technical resources

Lack of awareness and lack of technical resources are the major barriers to the materials informatics market, which suppress its growth. Lack of skills, resources, access, time, and technical support are the barriers to materials informatics. Barriers to teaching and learning through the use of ICT tools. Lack of learning equipment and insufficient training in using ICT tools are the barriers.

Developing countries normally lack the money, resources, technical support, and administrative and staff development required to productively use new technologies and include them in their academic institutions. In addition, there is a lack of e-health literacy, hurdles to knowledge regarding the use of new technologies, a lack of awareness about the importance of the system for the improvement of academic performance, and a low level of technology development. These are the main factors that may restrain the growth of the materials informatics market.

Opportunity

Accelerated materials discovery

With the increasing availability of materials data, high-throughput experimental methods, and computational techniques, materials informatics may significantly shorten the research and development (R&D) cycle for new materials. Machine learning (ML) plays a crucial role in processing and classifying large amounts of material data from theoretical calculations and experimental characterizations.

In June 2023, Revvity launched the first scientific SAAS platform to accelerate drug and materials development.



Recent Developments

In April 2023, the Integrated Clean Energy Material Acceleration Platform was launched. Also funding opportunity was announced for the Hydrogen Valley Platform at the materials informatics (MI) meeting.

In October 2023, Machine learning revealed how to dissolve polymeric materials in organic solvents.

In March 2024, Materials Informatics: IDTechEx Investigated the AI-Designed Materials Revolution.



Materials Informatics Market Key Players

Alpine Electronics Inc.

AI Materia

BASF

Citrine Informatics

Exabyte.io

Kebotix

Materials Zone Ltd.

Nutonian Inc.

Phaseshift Technologies

Schrodinger



Market Segmentation

By Material

Organic Materials

Inorganic Materials

Hybrid Materials



By Technique

Digital Annealer

Deep Tensor

Statistical Analysis

Genetic Algorithm

By Application

Chemical Industries

Dyes

Research and Development Agencies

Others

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



