Leaders from Taco Bell, United Airlines, Publicis Sapient, Moment Factory and More to Speak at Questex’s Digital Signage Experience 2024
Event Takes Place in December in Las Vegas
NEW YORK, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Digital Signage Experience (DSE), the preeminent event and digital platform for the digital signage industry, today announces the first speakers for the conference. DSE takes place December 7-10, 2024, in Las Vegas at the Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall.
The speakers include a mix of industry veterans and influencers in digital signage, digital-out-of-home and digital media experiences who will share their insights, real-world case studies and perspectives with digital experiences.
Speakers include:
- Jillian Austin, Director of Brand Partnerships, AREA 15
- Rick Bauer, Global Director Customer Transformation, Sitecore
- George Clopp, Chief Technology Officer, Korbyt
- LaRissa Connett-Moore, Manager Customer Innovation & Strategy, United Airlines
- Amahl Hazelton, Producer--Strategy & Development, Moment Factory
- Charles Hong, Product Owner, United Airlines
- Christine Latour, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, Solotech
- Joel Martin, VP, Programmatic Media, adFuze/chargeFuze
- Brynn Pearson, Director, Digital & Omnichannel Customer Experience, Taco Bell
- Jonathan Price, VP Sitecore Practice, Americaneagle.com
- Tim Rowe, Host, OOH Insider
- Mathieu St-Arnaud, Partner and Creative Director, Normal Studio
- Marcos Terenzio, Senior Director, Digital Experience, IA Interior Architects
- Albert Thompson, Managing Director, Digital, Walton Isaacson
- Jackie Walker, Retail Experience Strategy Lead, North America, Publicis Sapient
“We truly have an amazing roster of speakers and we are very pleased to welcome these industry thought leaders to our conference program. They will share the latest trends and technologies with our audience, providing them with an enlightening and thought-provoking experience for the fast-changing digital and interactive display industry,” said David Drain, Director of Event Programs for DSE.
To learn more about DSE 2024, visit www.digitalsignageexperience.com.
For sponsor and exhibitor enquiries, get in touch.
Stay connected to DSE on LinkedIn, Facebook and X.
About Digital Signage Experience (DSE)
Digital Signage Experience (DSE) is the preeminent event and digital platform for the digital signage industry, showcasing innovations in technology, market applications and creative educational content. With an increased focus on reaching key end-user markets for digital solutions and experiences, DSE will harness other audiences and platforms in hotels, hospitality, travel, healthcare, entertainment, education, sensors and communications technology and more. DSE takes place December 7-10, 2024 in Las Vegas at the Las Vegas Convention Center.
About Questex
Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.
Media Contact
Sonal Patel
Digital Signage Experience (DSE)
sonal@sonal.io