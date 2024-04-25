Cribl Signs Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS to Deliver Data Solutions for IT and Security

Strategic Collaboration Agreement between Cribl and AWS makes it easier for customers to manage rapidly growing volumes of data and accelerate digital transformation

SAN FRANCISCO, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cribl , the Data Engine for IT and Security, announced today that it has signed a Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to build solutions designed to make it easier for customers to effectively manage the rapidly growing influx of IT and security data. Cribl, having recently become one of the fastest infrastructure companies to reach $100 million in Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR), solidifies its relationship with AWS by continuing to provide innovative data management solutions for IT and Security teams.

“This new agreement with AWS is another major step toward delivering customers choice and control over their rapidly growing IT and security data,” said Zac Kilpatrick, Vice President of Global Channels at Cribl. “With access to Cribl’s suite of products, customers are empowered to gain complete control over their data with the ability to easily optimize it, move it to where it needs to go, search the data in place, and work more efficiently to drive business success today and into the future.”

The SCA enables:

Further development of Cribl.Cloud on AWS, accelerating customers’ use of Cribl’s vendor-agnostic solutions to collect, process, route, and analyze IT and security data with their sources and destinations of choice.

Go-to-market expansion with AWS to deliver solutions that address growing data challenges and drive greater efficiency.

Global growth initiatives to support the expansion of Cribl into new regions, including Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.

Continued innovation with AWS to give customers freedom through its integration with Amazon Security Lake and showcasing Cribl Search capabilities.

"Cribl has been instrumental in our transition to Amazon Security Lake, providing us the freedom and flexibility to work with the tooling of our choice as an agnostic data broker,” said Troy Wilkinson, CISO at Interpublic Group. “Thanks to Cribl, we’re able to streamline data transformation to OCSF and ingestion to Amazon Security Lake, and we’ve gained enhanced data search capabilities within Amazon Security Lake. As we plan for the future, we are excited about the deepened collaboration between AWS and Cribl, and their reinforced commitment to empower customers by unlocking valuable data."

AWS customers will continue to have access to Cribl Stream , a robust streams processing engine focused on centralized parsing and processing of event data, Cribl Edge , an intelligent vendor-neutral agent for data collection at scale, and Cribl Search , the industry’s first search-in-place solution. Users will benefit from the interoperability and scale of Cribl’s product suite to accelerate time to value, improve operational efficiency, and increase product ease-of-use. These products are all available in AWS Marketplace .

“Security is increasingly important as customers embrace generative AI and other digital tools to transform their businesses,” said Alan Braun, Director, Technology Partnerships and AWS Marketplace Business Development, Americas at AWS. “Amazon Security Lake Partners and OCSF members such as Cribl are making it easier for customers to capture deeper insights from their security data, improving protection of their workloads, applications, and data across hybrid and multicloud environments.”

Cribl enables customers to choose data from any source and convert it to the Open Cybersecurity Schema Framework (OCSF) format. Customers can then search data at rest and forward only the critical data to systems of analysis. In addition to the integration with Amazon Security Lake, Cribl has achieved the AWS Data and Analytics Competency and AWS Security Competency designations. Cribl also recently announced the availability of Cribl Edge in AWS Marketplace as an Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS) add-on , enabling developers to seamlessly share Amazon EKS data between security and operations teams, optimize data collection, and route it to multiple destinations.

For more information on Cribl’s collaboration with AWS, please visit cribl.io/amazon-web-services .

About Cribl

Cribl, the Data Engine for IT and Security, empowers organizations to transform their data strategy. Customers use Cribl’s vendor-agnostic solutions to analyze, collect, process, and route all IT and security data from any source or in any destination, delivering the choice, control, and flexibility required to adapt to their ever-changing needs. Cribl’s product suite, which is used by Fortune 1000 companies globally, is purpose-built for IT and Security, including Cribl Stream , the industry’s leading observability pipeline, Cribl Edge , an intelligent vendor-neutral agent, Cribl Search , the industry’s first search-in-place solution, and Cribl Lake , a turnkey data lake solution. Founded in 2018, Cribl is a remote-first workforce with an office in San Francisco, CA.

Learn more: cribl.io

Try now: Cribl Sandboxes

Join us: Slack community

Follow us: LinkedIn and Twitter