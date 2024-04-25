DSS Charges York County Woman with Food Stamp Fraud

DSS Charges York County Woman with Food Stamp Fraud

April 25, 2024- On April 24, 2024, Special Agents with the South Carolina Department of Social Services, Office of Inspector General, arrested a York County woman in connection with fraudulently receiving $17,634 in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.

Tricia Ann Ostapowicz, age 50, was charged with one (1) count of Fraudulent Acquisition or Use of Food Stamps with a value more than $10,000 and was booked at the York County Detention Center.

The case will be prosecuted by the 16th Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office. The related warrant is can be found here.

The South Carolina Department of Social Services, Office of Inspector General, is dedicated to eradicating fraud, waste, abuse, and misconduct in programs administered by the agency. Reports of fraud can be made to the South Carolina Department of Social Services, Office of Inspector General, at https://dss.sc.gov/about/fraud/ or call 1-800-694-8518.

THE INDIVIDUAL NAMED IN THIS CRIMINAL MATTER IS PRESUMED INNOCENT UNTIL TRIED AND FOUND GUILTY IN A COURT OF LAW.

