Secretary of State Wes Allen and the Alabama League of Municipalities Praise HB 156 Becoming Law

Secretary of State Wes Allen and the Alabama League of Municipalities would like to express their gratitude to Governor Kay Ivey, the Alabama Legislature, and bill sponsor Chad Robertson for facilitating the final passage of HB 156.

HB 156 removes the requirement for municipal candidates to file Fair Campaign Practices Act (FCPA) reports with the Secretary of State’s office if they do not raise or spend more than one thousand dollars of campaign funds. HB 156 received bi-partisan support across both chambers of the Alabama Legislature and received a letter of support from the Alabama League of Municipalities. Candidates must still file their Statement of Economic Interest with the Alabama Ethics Commission within five days of declaring their candidacy for office.

“As Secretary of State, it is my goal to provide guidance to candidates as they navigate the process of running for office in Alabama. I am proud to have advocated for legislation that lifts an unnecessary burden off of thousands of municipal candidates across small towns in Alabama,” explained Secretary Allen.

Greg Cochran, executive director of the Alabama League of Municipalities, sent a letter of support to the Legislature for HB 156 earlier in the session to encourage its passage.

“The Alabama League of Municipalities appreciates Gov. Kay Ivey and the Alabama Legislature for passing HB 156, which will simplify the bureaucratic process that often hinders and deters municipal candidates from running for local office,” Cochran said. “We also want to thank Secretary of State Wes Allen and Rep. Chad Robertson for their partnership with this bill and their support of municipalities.”

Secretary Allen commends Representative Chad Robertson for sponsoring this legislation and pushing it across the finish line.

“I want to thank Representative Chad Robertson for all of his hard work shepherding this bill through both chambers of the Alabama Legislature. Because of his dedicated efforts, thousands of potential municipal candidates in Alabama are better off today than they were yesterday.” said Secretary Allen.

The law takes effect on June 1, 2024.

Wes Allen is Alabama’s 54th Secretary of State. The Secretary of State is Alabama’s Chief Elections Official. Additionally, Alabama law gives the Secretary of State more than 1,000 different duties. To learn more about the Secretary of State and his responsibilities and duties visit www.sos.alabama.gov.

*Secretary of State Wes Allen’s official photograph: https://www.sos.alabama.gov/sites/default/files/inline-images/AllenBioHighRes.jpg

*Read the full text of HB156 here: https://arc-sos.state.al.us/ucp/L1526960.AI1.pdf