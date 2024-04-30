The Lock Up Self Storage To Open a New Climate Controlled Storage Facility In Babcock Ranch Florida
The Lock Up Self Storage, is excited to announce the planned ground-breaking for a new, state-of-the art self storage facility in Babcock Ranch Florida.
As Babcock Ranch continues to expand, the new The Lock Up Self Storage location is a welcome addition to our growing directory of commercial tenants and retailers”BABCOCK RANCH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With nearly 50 years of experience within the industry, The Lock Up Self Storage has become one of the most recognizable names in the self storage sector. With dozens of facilities across eight states, the brand is today excited to announce the latest addition to its portfolio with the ground-breaking of its Babcock Ranch facility.
Located on Curry Preserve Drive, the two-story self-storage facility will be fully climate-controlled and provide convenient access for customers, with a unique drive-through tunnel ensuring vehicle access and protection from the extreme south Florida weather. To guarantee it aligns with the mission and vision of the Babcock Ranch community, The Lock Up Self Storage will utilize green initiatives throughout the construction, ensuring that it meets the thorough Florida Green Building Coalition (FGBC) criteria.
Covering an impressive 75,000 net rentable square feet, the new Lock Up will feature 775 modern and secure units ranging in size from 25 square feet up to 350 square feet, ensuring local residents and businesses can find the perfect solution for their storage needs. All units will be rented on a month-to-month basis. The new facility is planned to open in the Summer of 2025.
Speaking on the opening of the new property, Andrea Carnes at The Lock Up Self Storage, added, “We are really excited to be breaking ground on another state of the art, fully climate controlled storage facility in SW Florida. As the first solar-powered town in America, Babcock Ranch was a chance for us to showcase our green credentials and create a sustainable facility that meets the growing demands of consumers, while still providing the exceptional self-storage solutions that we have become synonymous with.”
From building construction and design to location and landscaping, Babcock Ranch is designed to withstand the severe weather in Florida. Homes and businesses within the town are required to meet stringent Florida Green Building Coalition standards for construction and sustainability. Designed with these standards as a blueprint, the new self-storage facility will offer residents an in-town self-storage solution with the safety and resilience standards that exemplify Babcock Ranch’s core initiatives.
“As Babcock Ranch continues to expand, the new The Lock Up Self Storage location is a welcome addition to our growing directory of commercial tenants and retailers,” said Matt Buehler, SVP of commercial development at Babcock Ranch.
For more information on The Lock Up Self Storage, visit https://www.thelockup.com.
For more information about Southwest Florida’s hometown, located just northeast of Fort Myers off Babcock Ranch Road/State Road 31, visit the Woodlea Hall Discovery Center at 42850 Crescent Loop in Babcock Ranch, call 877-709-6620, or visit www.BabcockRanch.com.
ABOUT BABCOCK RANCH
Babcock Ranch, America’s first solar-powered town, was created by Kitson & Partners with the philosophy that smart growth and sustainability work hand in hand. Half of the town’s footprint is set aside as greenways, parks and expansive lakes, providing recreation and scenic backdrops for Babcock Ranch’s homes and the Founder’s Square downtown district. The town is planned for 19,500 residences and six million square feet of commercial space.
Recognized as the country’s fifth top-selling master-planned community in 2022 by RCLCO Real Estate Advisors, Babcock Ranch has surpassed more than 3,500 homes sold.
Babcock Ranch offers more than 50 home designs ranging from 1,120 to more than 4,000 square feet from national and regional homebuilders, including Christopher Alan Homes, D.R. Horton, DiVosta, Lennar, Meritage Homes, Park Square Homes, Pulte Homes, Toll Brothers and William Ryan Homes and custom homes by Florida Lifestyle Homes. Homes appeal to young millennials, families, empty nesters and retirees, with base prices ranging from the upper-$200,000s to over $4 million. Built to Florida Green Building Coalition standards, homes emphasize energy and water conservation and have a full gig of fiber-optic connectivity.
