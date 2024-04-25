Submit Release
DOE Podcast What Holds Us Together Highlights Efforts to Elevate Educators and Schools

Public education is the cornerstone of our society and holds us together. On this month’s What Holds Us Together podcast, Maine Education Commissioner Pender Makin talks with Steve Bailey, Executive Director of the Maine School Boards Association and Miranda Engstrom, 2023 Hancock County Teacher of the Year and literacy specialist at Lamoine Consolidated School. These champions of education discuss the importance of lifting up the voices of educators and sharing the amazing things happening in schools across Maine through their Maine Loves Public Schools and #LoveMaineSchools campaigns. Listen on Apple or Spotify.

You can learn more about #LoveMaineSchools on their Facebook page and submit your great stories here.

You can learn more about Maine Loves Public Schools and get involved here.

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) would also love to highlight the amazing things happening in your school. Share your stories here or invite us to your school by emailing communications.doe@maine.gov.

