Class Action Lawsuit Filed on Behalf of Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) Investors – Nationally Ranked Investors’ Rights Firm Holzer & Holzer, LLC Encourages Investors With Significant Losses to Contact the Firm

ATLANTA, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against Lincoln National Corporation (“Lincoln National” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LNC). The lawsuit alleges that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse information regarding the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, including allegations that: (1) the Company was experiencing a decline in its variable universal life insurance business; (2) as a result, the goodwill associated with the life insurance business was overstated; (3) as a result, the Company’s policy lapse assumptions were outdated; (4) as a result, the Company’s reserves were overstated; and (5) as a result, the Company’s reported financial results and financial statements were misstated.



